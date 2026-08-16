Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams raised alarm over what he described as organised attempts to infiltrate Ghana's formal gold-trading system

The Action Chapel International leader said information from a sheikh and private conversations left him deeply concerned

Duncan-Williams also warned that illegal mining was poisoning water bodies and farmland, putting the livelihoods of future generations at serious risk

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Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the General Overseer of Action Chapel International, has issued a public warning about what he described as coordinated efforts by influential individuals to gain access to Ghana's formal gold trade through the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod).

Speaking to his congregation on Sunday, the Archbishop said intelligence gathered from a sheikh, combined with a series of private conversations, had left him gravely concerned about the pressures bearing down on the institution.

Duncan-Williams Warns Powerful Forces Are Targeting Ghana Gold Board to Access Formal Gold Trade

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Duncan-Williams said those seeking access to the formal gold-trading system were individuals who had previously profited from the illegal movement of gold but were now finding that route increasingly difficult.

"With what I was told by this sheikh and the calls I had, they can't get the gold like before illegally, so they want some channels to the Gold Board so they can purchase the gold now from the Gold Board," he said.

He characterised the network behind these alleged interests as highly organised and deeply embedded in the sector.

"It's clear to me that the Gold Board is dealing with a very powerful movement," he said, describing those involved as "very, very established people who know and understand the field and how to do this and don't want the right thing to be done."

The Archbishop was careful to frame his remarks not as prophecy but as studied observation. "I am not speaking as a prophet," he told congregants. "As much as some may be prophetic, I am speaking as a student of prophecy and a student of history."

Galamsey Destroying Ghana's Future

Beyond the immediate concerns about GoldBod, Duncan-Williams expressed deep alarm over the long-term environmental damage being caused by illegal mining.

He argued that the degradation of water bodies and farmland was placing the country on a troubling trajectory.

"One of them is how we are managing the future of our children and our grandchildren when it comes to our water bodies, when it comes to the land that produces crops and the food we eat. We are poisoning the land," he said.

He attributed the persistence of the problem partly to political considerations, suggesting that elected officials were reluctant to enforce unpopular regulations for fear of losing votes.

"Because people don't want to lose their seat in Parliament, or they don't want their party to lose, they give in and allow lawlessness to continue," he said.

Duncan-Williams warned that allowing political interests to override the rule of law would ultimately harm generations yet to come. "And in the name of politics, we are destroying the future of our children and our grandchildren," he said.

He closed by urging his congregation to commit time to prayer and intercession for Ghana, describing the scale of the challenge as one requiring national attention beyond ordinary political debate.

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Source: YEN.com.gh