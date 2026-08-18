Motorised tricycles have become a major source of transport and income for many people across Ghana

Motor King models are mainly built for carrying goods, while Pragya is designed for passenger transport

The amount buyers pay depends on the brand, engine size, condition and additional features

Motorised tricycles have become increasingly common in Ghana, particularly in towns where taxis and commercial buses are limited.

Motor King tricycle prices: Aboboyaa and Pragya models listed. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

The cargo version, popularly called Motor King or Aboboyaa, is used by farmers, traders, waste collectors and delivery businesses. The passenger version, widely called Pragya, operates as a commercial transport vehicle in several parts of the country.

A market check in August 2026 shows that prices differ considerably across the available models.

Motor King Aboboyaa prices

The 150cc Motor King is one of the basic cargo models available in Ghana. A new unit costs approximately GH¢23,000 to GH¢26,000. Its smaller engine and cargo bed make it suitable for transporting provisions, farm produce, water and other light goods.

Buyers looking for more power can consider the 175cc version, which sells for about GH¢25,000 to GH¢28,000.

The 200cc Motor King is one of the most popular options among commercial operators. It has a larger cargo bed and enough power to carry heavier loads. Depending on the model and dealer, a new unit costs between GH¢25,000 and GH¢32,000.

Heavy-duty 250cc models can sell for GH¢35,000 to GH¢40,000. Some have helper gears and reinforced buckets for difficult roads. Hydraulic-tipping versions, which make unloading easier, may cost between GH¢40,000 and GH¢45,000.

Motor King model Estimated price 150cc cargo GH¢23,000–GH¢26,000 175cc cargo GH¢25,000–GH¢28,000 200cc cargo GH¢25,000–GH¢32,000 250cc heavy-duty GH¢35,000–GH¢40,000 Hydraulic-tipping model GH¢40,000–GH¢45,000

Pragya prices across models

Pragya is not a particular manufacturer but a popular Ghanaian name for passenger tricycles. The two most recognised models are the Bajaj RE and TVS King.

A new Bajaj RE generally costs between GH¢38,000 and GH¢45,000. Its strong body, available spare parts and ability to operate for long hours make it popular among commercial riders.

The TVS King and TVS King Deluxe are priced between GH¢40,000 and GH¢48,000. Larger seven-seater passenger tricycles can cost approximately GH¢50,000 to GH¢55,000.

Electric Pragya models are also appearing on the Ghanaian market, with some advertised for about GH¢37,000.

Meanwhile, used Bajaj and TVS tricycles can cost between GH¢12,500 and GH¢38,000, depending on their age, registration and mechanical condition.

Buyers should inspect any tricycle with a trusted mechanic and confirm that its registration and ownership documents are genuine before making payment.

Features of Kantanka "Aboboyaa" explained

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Kantanka staff member introduced the Boafo, also called the Aboboyaa, in a video recorded inside the Ghanaian motor brand's warehouse.

The tricycle-style vehicle comes with a maximum load capacity of 1,500kg and a hydraulic-controlled tipping cargo bed for commercial loading.

The presentation also highlighted the Boafo's fuel efficiency, endurance, and safety features, as well as the pre-order and showroom prices.

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Source: YEN.com.gh