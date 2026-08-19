Kessben Media completed an internal investigation into a leaked video involving DJ KA before reaching a decision on his future at the station

The statement revealed the recording was made roughly four years ago, before DJ KA joined Kessben, and was accidentally uploaded by a relative

An unknown individual screen-recorded the footage before it was deleted, later demanding ransom and releasing the video publicly when the victim refused to pay

Kessben Media has officially reinstated DJ KA following an internal investigation into a leaked video that had been circulating online, releasing a formal statement on August 19 detailing the circumstances behind the incident and the conditions of his return.

Kessben Media Reinstates DJ KA After Video Leak and Extortion Ordeal

Source: Facebook

The Kumasi-based media house outlined five key findings that shaped its decision. According to management, the recording was made by mutual consent approximately four years ago, before DJ KA had joined the station. The footage was never intended for public consumption and only surfaced after a relative accidentally uploaded it. Within three days, the content had been deleted, but not before an unknown individual screen-recorded it.

That person later contacted the victim demanding ransom. When DJ KA refused to pay, the extortionist distributed the video publicly. Management also noted that the victim had delayed filing a police report in order to protect the privacy of the female partner involved.

Kessben media's decision on DJ KA's future

After weighing the timeline, the ages and relationship of those involved, and what it described as the broadcaster's clear efforts toward redemption, management concluded that neither termination nor suspension was the appropriate response.

"Management views the incident as an unfortunate, avoidable mistake from the broadcaster's past that lacked proper discretion," the statement read.

Instead, Kessben Media outlined a structured pathway for DJ KA's return. He will resume on-air duties under direct management supervision and undergo mandatory professional counselling supported by the station. A bond of good behaviour has also been placed on him for the duration of his employment. Management added that it is reaching out to the female partner involved to offer professional assistance and support, while police have been urged to track down and prosecute those responsible for the extortion and distribution of the video.

Fans react to Kessben media's statement on DJ KA

The announcement drew widespread praise from followers of the station on social media, with many commending management for the humanity of their approach.

@Michael Adu wrote:

"This is one of the most commendable decisions ever made by any management regarding an employee. I am deeply touched by the decision taken by management."

@Sarena Quasi Phrimpon Manson said:

"Professionalism at its best Kessben TV"

@Emmanuel Astro Brempong commented:

"Kessben TV this kind of management is what every employee needs. Thank you for your humanity. I hope he will also put his house together."

@John Osikanii Bakers added:

"Kessben TV true class by an organisation. Well respected"

@Frimpong Yaw wrote:

"Thanks kessben management"

@Kwaku Oppong posted:

"You do all, Kessben media"

The Facebook post of Kessben Media's statement is below.

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Source: YEN.com.gh