Ghana will begin enforcing stricter safety and quality requirements for imported used vehicles from October 1, 2026

Flood-damaged, burnt, structurally damaged and overly aged vehicles are among those that will not be permitted

Buyers must carefully examine a vehicle’s age, history and conformity documents before making payment

Ghanaians planning to import or purchase used vehicles must conduct proper checks before parting with their money as new importation requirements take effect from October 1, 2026.

Vehicles Ghana will prevent from entering from October 1, 2026. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) is introducing tighter inspections under the Pre-Export Verification of Conformity programme.

The measure is intended to stop unsafe, severely damaged and environmentally harmful vehicles from entering the country.

Under the new arrangement, imported used vehicles must be inspected in their country of origin before they are shipped to Ghana.

Those that pass the examination will receive a Certificate of Conformance showing that they satisfy Ghana’s safety and quality standards.

Cars Ghana will reject

Used vehicles that are more than 15 years old will not be allowed into the country after the implementation date. The 15-year limit replaces an earlier proposal that would have affected vehicles older than 10 years.

Cars damaged by floods or fire will also be rejected. The restriction covers vehicles with broken, cracked, bent or twisted chassis and safety cages.

Cars assembled from different spare parts instead of being manufactured as complete units are also affected.

Vehicles without speedometers displaying readings in kilometres per hour will equally fail to meet the new requirements.

Vehicle category Reason it may be rejected Vehicles over 15 years old They exceed Ghana’s permitted age limit for imported used vehicles Flood-damaged vehicles Water may damage the engine, electrical system and safety features Burnt vehicles Fire can weaken important parts and make the vehicle unsafe Structurally damaged cars Bent, cracked or twisted chassis and safety cages may fail inspection Cars assembled from spare parts They were not manufactured as complete vehicles and may have safety problems Cars without kilometre speedometers Imported vehicles must display speed readings in kilometres per hour Vehicles without conformity certificates They have no approved document confirming that they meet Ghana’s standards

The GSA explained that the policy does not amount to a complete ban on used cars. It is meant to ensure that vehicles imported into Ghana are roadworthy and do not expose motorists and passengers to avoidable danger.

Vehicles shipped before October 1 will not be affected by the new rules, even if they arrive in Ghana after the implementation date. Ghana Standards Authority

What buyers must examine

Before paying for a vehicle abroad, buyers should confirm its manufacturing year and carefully inspect its Vehicle Identification Number. A VIN report can reveal previous accidents, flood damage, recorded mileage and whether the vehicle has ever been declared a total loss.

Buyers should also request the Certificate of Conformance and confirm that the vehicle was inspected by an organisation approved by the GSA. Paying for a car merely because its exterior looks clean could result in serious financial loss if it is rejected on arrival.

Those purchasing from local dealers should demand the vehicle’s importation and inspection documents. They should also involve a trusted mechanic who can check the chassis, engine, airbags and other safety systems.

The new rules will place greater responsibility on importers and buyers to investigate vehicles before completing transactions. A cheap car could ultimately become an expensive mistake if it cannot be cleared at the port.

Toyota Voxy price in Ghana

Despite its ban, the Toyota Voxy remains a popular vehicle in Ghana as it retains use for private individuals and other short-distance travel.

According to research by YEN.com.gh, the Mid-range models from 2014 to 2016 are priced between GH₵200,000 and GH₵245,000, depending on condition, mileage, and whether they are locally used or imports.

For newer models, especially those from 2017 to 2020, prices now range from GH₵280,000 to GH₵365,000 or more.

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Source: YEN.com.gh