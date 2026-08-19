The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its afternoon weather forecast for Wednesday, August 19, 2026

GMet warned of thunderstorms and rain over parts of Ghana's middle, transition and northern sectors

The agency cautioned that sea conditions are rough and cool temperatures are expected overnight

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its afternoon weather forecast for Wednesday, August 19, 2026, advising Ghanaians to prepare for a largely cloudy day with varied conditions across different parts of the country.

According to GMet, overcast skies will dominate through the afternoon, though brief sunny spells are expected to break through later in the day.

The GMet predicts rain and thunderstorms in several areas across Ghana this afternoon, August 19, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Residents along the coast and in nearby inland areas should anticipate slight rain or drizzle during this period.

Thunderstorms expected across northern and middle sectors

Conditions are expected to be more unsettled further inland.

GMet indicated that thunderstorms and rainfall will continue to affect parts of the middle belt, transition zone, and northern sectors of the country throughout the afternoon.

As the day draws to a close, mostly cloudy skies will settle across the nation into the night, with scattered rainfall likely in a few locations.

Cool temperatures and rough seas overnight

GMet noted that Ghanaians should expect relatively cool temperatures through the night and into the early hours of Thursday morning.

The agency also flagged that sea conditions are currently rough, a detail of particular importance to fisherfolk, maritime workers, and anyone with planned coastal activities.

The agency urged the public to stay safe amid the prevailing weather conditions.

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG announces dumsor schedule for two regions

In an earlier update, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had scheduled emergency outages across the Accra West and Volta regions on August 19 and 20, 2026.

Areas including Kokrobite, Oshiyie and Old Bortianor in Accra West experienced disruptions on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Communities in Adaklu and the Ketu North belt in the Volta Region were scheduled to experience power outages on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

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Source: YEN.com.gh