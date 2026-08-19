Barcelona fans have flooded pop singer Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram to welcome their new signing Rodri to the club

Rodri has long been known not to have any personal social media account, unlike most modern footballers today

The bizarre trend of 'hijacking' the Pop star's account actually began back in 2024, though for a very different reason at the time

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Barcelona fans have found a creative way to welcome their new midfielder, Rodri, to the club, and it involves a pop star with no connection to football at all.

Rodri, full name Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, completed his move from Manchester City to Barcelona this week, signing a four-year contract in a deal reported at up to £65.4 million.

Barcelona fans flood pop singer Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram to welcome new signing Rodri to the club. Image credit: City Xtra/Olivia Rodrigo.

Source: UGC

He won the 2024 Ballon d'Or and was named Player of the Tournament as Spain lifted the 2026 World Cup, having spent seven years at Manchester City, where he won four Premier League titles and a Champions League crown.

At his unveiling, he said:

"I am so happy to be here. It's a really special day, a new, important chapter in my career."

He had "Rodrigo" printed on the back of his new Barça shirt, but Rodri has long been known not to have an official Instagram account, unlike most modern footballers.

Fans flood Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram instead

With no personal page belonging to their new signing to celebrate on, Barça supporters instead turned to American singer Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram, flooding her comments with welcome messages meant for the footballer.

Comments reading "Welcome to Barça, Rodrigo" and similar messages have appeared under her recent posts, leaving fans amused by one of football's stranger recurring social media moments.

Football account 433 summarised the trend, posting:

"Rodri has no Instagram, so Barça fans found a way. With Rodri joining Barcelona but having no Instagram account, Barça fans needed somewhere to welcome their new signing… so they went to @oliviarodrigo's."

Below is the post by 433 shared on X.

Rodri and Olivia Rodrigo joke has history

This is not the first time Rodri's name has been confused with Olivia Rodrigo's page.

The mix-up first began in 2024, after Rodri won the Ballon d'Or ahead of Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior.

Furious Real Madrid fans, unable to find any social media account belonging to the midfielder, flooded Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram with angry comments instead.

This time around, the tone has flipped entirely, with Barça supporters using the same platform to celebrate rather than complain.

Adding to the coincidence, Olivia Rodrigo already has a genuine connection to the club, having been chosen by Spotify to feature on Barça's special 2025-26 El Clásico home kit, and personally recording a video message ahead of the fixture in May.

Why Real Madrid changed their mind on Rodri

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Real Madrid had reportedly changed their stance on signing Rodri after his standout performances at the 2026 World Cup, where he helped Spain lift the trophy and earned the tournament's Golden Ball.

Verbal discussions were said to be underway at the time, with the move fitting Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's long-standing tradition of signing players who shine on football's biggest stage, though the midfielder ultimately opted for Barcelona instead.

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Source: YEN.com.gh