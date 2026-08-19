A Magistrate Court in Ado-Ekiti ordered the remand of disqualified APC governorship aspirant Abimbola Olajumoke in prison for one month

Olajumoke faced charges of defamation, cyberbullying, and kidnapping brought by YSJ Agro-Allied Limited CEO Yemisi Joluwe

The court revoked Olajumoke's bail after she failed to appear at a scheduled hearing, with proceedings adjourned to September 15

A disqualified All Progressives Congress governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Abimbola Olajumoke, has been remanded in prison for one month following an order by an Ado-Ekiti Magistrate Court.

Ado-Ekiti Magistrate Court remands disqualified APC aspirant Abimbola Olajumoke over defamation, cyberbullying, and kidnapping charges. Image credit: iStock/multifocus

Source: UGC

In a report by legit.ng on August 19, 2026, Olajumoke was arraigned on charges of defamation, cyberbullying, and kidnapping.

The case was filed by Yemisi Joluwe, Chief Executive Officer of YSJ Agro-Allied Limited, who told the court that public statements attributed to Olajumoke were false and had caused significant harm to her company's reputation.

How Abimbola Olajumoke's bail was revoked

Chief Magistrate Abayin Adeosun had initially granted Olajumoke bail, but the conditions were not met when she failed to appear at a subsequent hearing.

She was then arrested and placed in custody. The court adjourned the matter to September 15.

Speaking to reporters, Joluwe described Olajumoke's alleged statements as "blatantly false" and said they were deliberately crafted to undermine the corporate integrity of YSJ Agro-Allied Limited. She added that the harmful claims had also affected members of her workforce.

Joluwe emphasised, however, that the legal proceedings had not interrupted the company's operations.

She said YSJ Farms remained fully focused on its work in agriculture, food production, and youth empowerment across Ekiti State, and that one purpose of pursuing the lawsuit was to reassure partners and stakeholders of the company's stability.

Joluwe also addressed separate allegations involving the reported kidnapping and murder of a staff member at the farm.

She stated that security agencies were actively investigating the matter and that worker safety remained the company's foremost concern.

She added that YSJ Farms maintained ongoing collaboration with both security agencies and the Ekiti State Government to ensure the protection of its farm clusters across the state.

Ibrahim Kwande, brother of Nasarawa APC chairman Aliyu Bello, dies in a motor accident. Burial set for July 25, 2026, as condolences pour in from Nigerians. Image credit: TimesLIVE, Nasarawa Mirror

Source: UGC

Nasarawa APC chairman's brother dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the family of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Nasarawa State, Dr Aliyu Bello, is in mourning following the death of his brother, Ibrahim Kwande, who died on Friday afternoon, July 24, 2026.

Kwande lost his life in a fatal motor accident, according to reports.

Nasarawa-born journalist Ibrahim Aminu confirmed the news through a post on his Facebook page, sharing photographs of the deceased alongside images of sympathisers who had gathered to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

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Source: YEN.com.gh