Two Ghanaian nationals filed a petition at the International Criminal Court over attacks on foreign migrants in South Africa

South Africa's foreign ministry rejected the petition, arguing the violence falls short of the ICC's legal threshold and that domestic courts can handle the matter

The filing comes as more than 160,000 people have reportedly left South Africa over the past two months amid intensifying anti-migrant protests

South Africa has rejected as "opportunistic" an International Criminal Court petition filed by two Ghanaian nationals requesting an investigation into anti-migrant violence in the country, as diplomatic pressure from across the continent continues to mount.

The petition, submitted to the Hague-based court last week, was filed by Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, a former Ghanaian government spokesperson on governance and security, and Emmanuel Kotin, a counter-terrorism and security analyst.

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah is one of the petitioners taking on xenophobia in South Africa at the ICC. Credit: Palgrave Boakye-Danquah/Cyril Ramaphosa

Source: Facebook

Reuters reported that it alleges a "pattern of widespread and systematic attacks" against foreign nationals in South Africa and accuses Pretoria of failing to prevent or punish those responsible.

"For years, African brothers and sisters have been killed, beaten and driven from their homes in South Africa," the two petitioners said.

South Africa reacts to ICC petition

South Africa's foreign ministry said the petition does not meet the ICC's required legal threshold and maintained that its own judicial system is capable of addressing any unlawful conduct.

The ministry affirmed the country remained "steadfast in maintaining the rule of law" and would ensure "those who perpetrate violence or unlawful acts are held fully accountable under our judicial system."

The ICC had not publicly commented on whether it would consider the petition at the time of publication.

The submission follows weeks of escalating tensions sparked by anti-migrant protests, with demonstrators calling for tighter border controls and mass deportations.

They have blamed undocumented migrants for high unemployment, rising crime and pressure on public services.

Anti-migrant groups set 30 June as a deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave the country, prompting a wave of departures driven by fear of violence and intimidation.

SA anti-immigrant activist dragged before court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that anti-immigrant activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma had been dragged before the court by the South African Human Rights Commission.

In a video, Ngobese-Zuma, the leader of the March and March protest group, called on her diehard fans to 'flood' the courthouse on the day of her hearing to support her.

Source: YEN.com.gh