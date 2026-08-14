Three death row inmates were executed across Oklahoma, Tennessee and Alabama on August 13 in what marked a historic convergence of capital punishment

Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez, Darrell Hines and Jeremy Williams were each put to death by lethal injection within the space of less than 24 hours

The simultaneous executions were not coordinated, but the timing made it the first occasion in nearly two decades that three prisoners were executed on a single day

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Three convicted murderers were executed across three different US states on August 13, marking the first occasion since 2010 that the country carried out three executions in a single day.

Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez in Oklahoma, Darrell Hines in Tennessee and Jeremy Williams in Alabama were each administered lethal injections within a window of less than 24 hours.

Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez, Darrell Hines and Jeremy Williams were each put to death by lethal injection within the space of less than 24 hours. Credit: LAD Bible

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The Guardian reported that authorities confirmed the concurrent timing was coincidental rather than planned.

The last comparable occurrence took place in 2010, when executions were carried out on the same day in Ohio, Texas and Louisiana.

Cuesta-Rodriguez, 70, was pronounced dead at 10:13 am after being convicted of shooting his girlfriend, Olimpia Fisher, 43, twice in the eyes at a property they shared in Oklahoma in 2003.

The mother of two was 43 at the time of her death. He did not deliver any final statement but had previously told a parole board that he believed it was "time for him to pay for what he did."

His family issued a statement describing him as "a different man from the one who committed his horrible crime," adding that his legacy would be defined by "the letters that never failed to arrive, the art he created from behind those walls, and the love and light he poured out consistently and unconditionally."

Darrell Hines and Jeremy Williams Follow Hours Apart

Hines, 66, was pronounced dead at 10:43am at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Tennessee, where he had been held following his conviction for the 1985 murder of Catherine Jean Jenkins, a motel maid and mother of four.

His legal team had sought to delay the execution without success.

His final words, relayed by Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Frank Strada, were: "Tell my son hello."

Jenkins' son Dennis said he hoped the execution involved some degree of suffering, given what Hines had done to his mother.

Defence lawyer Katherine Dix condemned the state's decision, noting that Hines "was blind and paralysed on his left side, could not walk, and was in constant pain," adding: "They lifted his body on to a gurney and wheeled him to the death chamber. May God have mercy on us all."

Williams died at 6:16 pm in Alabama after being sentenced for the murder of five-year-old Kamarie Holland in 2021. He had not appealed his sentence and had requested that his execution proceed. His final words were: "I want to thank God for forgiving me for my sins so I can meet him in peace. Goodnight."

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said the "unspeakable nature of this crime is exactly why we have the death penalty statute in the state of Alabama."

Kamarie's father, Corey Holland, remembered his daughter as a child who "liked anything girly," recalling that "she loved playing dress-up, all her little Halloween costumes and her princess stuff I got her."

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Source: YEN.com.gh