Arsenal defeated Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Sunday, August 16

Riccardo Calafiori, Kai Havertz and Martin Ødegaard all scored as the Gunners dominated Enzo Maresca's side

Arsenal's victory raises questions about what financial reward the Premier League champions will pocket from the curtain-raiser

Arsenal swept aside Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Sunday, extending their perfect record against the Cityzens in the competition to four wins from four.

Riccardo Calafiori set the tone with a goal inside the opening minute, and Kai Havertz doubled the advantage in the 28th minute with a close-range header.

Arsenal put three past Manchester City to clinch their 18th Community Shield title in the club's history. Photos by Glyn Kirk and Alex Pantling - The FA.

Source: Getty Images

According to Opta, the German international has now been directly involved in seven goals against Manchester City across his club career — four goals and three assists — making them his most productive opposition.

Captain Martin Odegaard wrapped up the contest three minutes into the second half with a composed finish to seal a commanding victory.

Arsenal's Community Shield prize money

Despite the emphatic win, Arsenal will not receive any direct financial reward for lifting the trophy.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Community Shield carries no prize money for the winning side.

Revenue generated from the fixture — including ticket sales, broadcasting rights and sponsorships — is distributed to charities and reinvested throughout the English football pyramid.

The match, which traditionally opens the English football season, is contested between the reigning Premier League champions and the FA Cup holders.

Where one club wins both competitions, the league runners-up are invited to participate instead.

This year's fixture marked the first time since 2006 that the Community Shield has been held at the Principality Stadium, rather than its customary home at Wembley.

Arsenal are the heavy favourites to retain the Premier League title after beating Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 16, 2026. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Can Arsenal retain the EPL after Community Shield win

The victory also raises a familiar conversation around what has become known as the Community Shield "curse".

The last side to win both the Community Shield and the Premier League in the same season was Manchester City in 2019.

Since then, Arsenal, Leicester City, Manchester City on separate occasions, Liverpool and Crystal Palace have all claimed the curtain-raiser but gone on to finish the league season without the title.

Only Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City have managed to win both pieces of silverware in the same campaign within the last 20 years.

For Arsenal, who ended a 22-year wait for a Premier League title last season, the result is a positive statement of intent heading into the new campaign — even if history suggests it offers no reliable indicator of what lies ahead.

From a Ghanaian perspective, Antoine Semenyo missed out on silverware at the start of the season as a Manchester City player, with his side on the receiving end of a one-sided defeat.

It serves as an early reminder of the work required from City's squad as they look to rediscover the consistency that defined their era under Pep Guardiola.

Supercomputer backed Arsenal to beat Man City

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer tipped Arsenal to beat Manchester City in normal time, giving the Gunners a 44.8% chance of victory after 10,000 simulations.

Arsenal also had history on their side, having maintained a perfect record against City in previous Community Shield meetings.

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Source: YEN.com.gh