Arsenal defeated Manchester City 3-0 in the 2026 Community Shield at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on August 16

Riccardo Calafiori, Kai Havertz, and Martin Ødegaard all scored as Arsenal extended their unbeaten record against Man City in competition

The win raises questions about the 'curse', with no winner of the Community Shield also lifting the Premier League title since 2019

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Arsenal have started their Premier League title defence with silverware after sweeping aside Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Sunday.

The emphatic victory gave Mikel Arteta's side an early confidence boost and sent a warning to their rivals ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Arsenal's emphatic victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield could be a bad omen for their Premier League title defence hopes. Photo credit: @EmiratesFACup/X.

Source: Twitter

But while Arsenal supporters celebrate another trophy, history offers a curious reason to remain cautious.

The Community Shield has developed an unwanted reputation in recent years, with winning the traditional season curtain-raiser often failing to translate into Premier League success.

Arsenal destroy Man City to lift Community Shield

Riccardo Calafiori stunned City inside the opening minute before Kai Havertz doubled Arsenal's advantage with a close-range header in the 28th minute.

Captain Martin Ødegaard then put the result beyond doubt just three minutes after half-time, leaving Enzo Maresca's side with no way back.

The result means Arsenal have now won all four of their Community Shield meetings with City, following victories in 1934, 2014 and 2023.

It was also the first time the fixture had been played at the Principality Stadium since 2006.

For Arsenal, the victory adds another trophy to a club that ended a 22-year wait for the Premier League title last season.

Why the Community Shield could be a 'curse'

Despite the celebrations, Arsenal will know that winning the Community Shield has not always been a good omen.

According to StatMuse, no club has won the Community Shield and gone on to claim the Premier League title in the same season since Manchester City did so in 2019.

Since then, Community Shield winners including Arsenal, Leicester City, Manchester City, Liverpool and Crystal Palace have all failed to win the league.

Only Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City have managed the Community Shield-Premier League double over the past two decades, highlighting just how difficult the feat is.

Arsenal fans challenge Community Shield 'curse'

Fans of the North London club, however, are refusing to worry about the pattern.

@ArabkayAFC wrote:

"It will be broken by Arsenal this season insha'Allah."

@OTGwithBB declared:

"We are ready to defend the Premier League."

@NorthLondonMJ struck a measured tone, writing:

"First one secured. Now go get the one that really matters in May 😭🏆🔴."

@2ominrealife added:

"And more trophies to come this season."

For now, Arsenal can enjoy their perfect start. The real test, however, begins when the Premier League title race gets underway.

Arsenal's prize money after winning Community Shield

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal will not receive any prize money for winning the Community Shield, as the competition carries no direct financial reward for the winners.

Revenue from the fixture is instead distributed to charities and reinvested across the English football pyramid.

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Source: YEN.com.gh