Robest, known as King Promise's lookalike, claimed on Beach FM that he deliberately set Bishop Ajagurajah up with a fake madness prank

Ajagurajah allegedly fell for the stunt and demanded 100 cows and the toenail of a leese as a cure, believing Robest had genuinely lost his mind

Ghanaians have flooded social media with divided reactions, with some questioning Ajagurajah's credibility and others criticising the public for engaging with the drama

Robest, the Ghanaian entertainer who has made a name for himself as a self-proclaimed lookalike of singer King Promise, is claiming full credit for orchestrating a prank that snared Bishop Ajagurajah and left the controversial clergyman looking rather foolish.

Ghanaian TikToker Robest talks about framing Ajagurah in a viral video. Photo credit: @robestgh.

Source: UGC

Speaking in a video that has since gone viral after being shared by Robest alleged that he deliberately staged the act of madness that Ajagurajah apparently took at face value.

"I set Ajagurajah up, and he fell for it," Robest declared. "He thought he had made me go mad and was demanding 100 cows. He thinks he can use me to start his livestock farming business."

Ajagurajah's demands and the prank that fooled him

According to Robest, Ajagurajah became convinced the lookalike had genuinely lost his mind and proceeded to prescribe a cure that included 100 cows and the toenail of a leese.

The sheer specificity of those demands has become a talking point of its own, with many Ghanaians finding the bishop's response more entertaining than anything Robest actually did.

The clip, which runs just over two minutes, shows Robest speaking candidly, appearing composed and far from the unhinged figure Ajagurajah reportedly believed he was dealing with. His calm demeanour as he explained the setup only added fuel to the story.

Ghanaians react to the Ajagurajah prank

The video has split public opinion, drawing commentary ranging from amusement to outright frustration.

@TheChronicle_X wrote:

"It's this country we entertain anything. Very pathetic. I pity the youth and those who waste their data to go on such live."

@KwekuAggrexm said:

"He said the madness will be on and off, is this the off? we wait to see"

@K_Kwadwoo commented:

"This man only intimidates people who have something to lose. This guy, on the other hand, has nothing to lose or a good reputation to protect, that's why it seems like he's untouchable."

The X video is below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh