Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued a weather forecast warning of thunderstorms across several northern communities tonight, August 16

Isolated rain and drizzle are expected to affect parts of southern Ghana, including Ho, Koforidua, and Akim Oda

Mist and fog patches may reduce visibility along the coast, mountainous and forest zones early tomorrow morning

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Ghana's weather authority has forecast mostly cloudy conditions across the entire country tonight, August 16, with varying degrees of rainfall intensity depending on the region.

Thunderstorms accompanied by rain are expected to strike parts of the north, forest, and transition zones, while lighter precipitation in the form of drizzle or slight rain may affect select coastal and inland areas of southern Ghana.

Ghana Meteorological Agency has a weather forecast warning of thunderstorms across several northern communities tonight, August 16. Credit: OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

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Mist and fog patches are also anticipated to form in the early hours of tomorrow morning, with authorities warning these could reduce visibility along the coast, in mountainous terrain, and across forest zones.

Cooler than usual night and early morning temperatures are expected nationwide, according to the agency.

The bulk of southern Ghana is set for mostly cloudy skies, with Accra, Kasoa, Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, Kumasi, Obuasi, Tarkwa, Sefwi Bekwai, Aflao, and Anloga all falling under that category.

A smaller cluster of towns in the south face slightly wetter conditions. Slight rain or drizzle is forecast for Ho, Koforidua, Akim Oda, and Kwahu Tafo.

Northern and Forest Zones Brace for Heavy Weather

Conditions are expected to be considerably more severe across the northern corridor. Yendi, Tamale, Bolgatanga, and Nalerigu are all forecast to experience thunderstorms with rain, while Wa and Jirapa face rainfall without the accompanying storm activity.

Bole and Damongo are expected to remain mostly cloudy.

Within the forest and transition belt, rain has been forecast for Kete Krachi, Atebubu, and Ejura.

Communities including Kintampo, Goaso, Sunyani, Techiman, and Sampa are expected to see mostly cloudy skies without significant precipitation.

Residents in affected areas, particularly those in northern Ghana and fog-prone zones along the coast and highlands, are advised to take necessary precautions given the anticipated weather conditions overnight and into the early hours of tomorrow.

KNUST flooded after downpour

YEN.com.gh also reported on heavy flooding on major roads within the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology campus.

This disrupted movement and academic activities on June 12, with the flooding reportedly caused by the River Wiwi overflowing its banks.

The situation left several students stranded between halls of residence and lecture halls after heavy rain overwhelmed the drainage systems.

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Source: YEN.com.gh