Nana Ama McBrown marked her 49th birthday with the premiere of her new movie, Ama, held in three sessions at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra

KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Wendy Shay and several other musicians performed live at the event, which also drew Minister of Tourism Dzifa Gomashie

McBrown revealed that Ama is part of her broader mission to revive Ghana's film industry by giving young and emerging talent their first big break

Nana Ama McBrown has finally outdoored her pretty 'first' daughter to Ghanaians at Ama movie premiere on her 49th birthday.

The mother and daughter duo turned heads with their stylish African print dresses at the star-studded event.

Nana Ama McBrown’s ‘Hidden’ Grown-Up Daughter Steals the Spotlight at Ama Movie Premiere

Source: Instagram

McBrown's daughter models in African print dress

Nana Ama McBrown's daughter who recently completed Aburi Girls Senior High School made a bold fashion statement at Ama Movie premiere.

The celebrity kid and main character in the Ama movie looked different in heavy makeup and a simple beautiful hairstyle.

She strutted in black elegant high heels which completed with her unique fashion sense as she posed on the red carpet.

The Facebook video is below:

McBrown marks her 49th birthday

Nana Ama McBrown turned 49 in spectacular fashion, choosing to mark the milestone not with a quiet celebration but with the premiere of her latest movie, Ama, at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra.

The event was structured across three screenings at 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm, and 8:00 pm, and every session drew a packed house as fans turned out in their hundreds to honour the veteran actress and watch her new project on the big screen.

The Instagram video is below:

KiDi, Kuami Eugene attend Ama movie premiere

The evening went well beyond a standard film premiere. KiDi delivered a crowd-pleasing set of his biggest hits, and he was joined on stage by Kuami Eugene, Wendy Shay, Lord Paper, Lasmid and a number of other acts, transforming the event into a full-blown celebration of Ghanaian music and film.

The guest list was equally impressive. Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Dzifa Gomashie attended in support of McBrown, alongside comedian Jeffrey Nortey, comedian General Ntatia, brand influencer Quecy Official and Ghanaian-Nigerian actor Nana Yaw Addae. A significant contingent of popular TikTok content creators also made the trip to the venue.

McBrown's vision to revive Ghana's film industry

Speaking at the premiere, McBrown made clear that Ama is about far more than her own birthday. The project is central to her ambition of rebuilding Ghana's once-thriving film industry by opening doors for fresh faces. Rather than leaning on an established cast, the production was designed as a launchpad for emerging talent.

The film was written and directed by Whoisaclaw, one of the new voices McBrown is championing. Several TikTok content creators also make their acting debut in the movie, appearing alongside McBrown and actor-comedian Aka Ebenezer.

Ama carries weighty social themes throughout its narrative, including a strong emphasis on the importance of education for the girl child, a condemnation of child and early marriage, and a call for parents to prioritise their children's futures rather than burdening them with financial pressures from an early age.

The emotional storytelling landed with the audience, who responded with applause after each screening. After the final credits rolled, musicians returned to the stage for further performances, rounding off an evening that felt like both a personal celebration for McBrown and a genuine statement of intent about the kind of filmmaker she wants to be.

The Instagram video is below:

McBrown rocks 4 gowns on her 49th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown who nearly broke the internet with her looks for her 49th birthday photoshoot.

The fashion influencer wore four custom-made gown and matching accessories as she turned a year older on August 15, 2026.

Some social media users have praised the Onua TV presenter for inspiring the youth to work harder on her programme.

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Source: YEN.com.gh