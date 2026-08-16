New Jerusalem Churches of Sound Doctrine announced the passing of Nikki L. Ross Bellamy on August 14, 2026, at the age of 54

Ross Bellamy built a celebrated career recording alongside Kirk Franklin, Ricky Dillard, James Fortune and The Walls Group

Nikki Ross reportedly gave her final public performance at the Gospel Music Workshop of America Convention in July 2026

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Nikki L. Ross Bellamy, one of Houston's most celebrated gospel vocalists, passed away on August 14, 2026. She was 54 years old.

Nikki L. Ross Bellamy, celebrated gospel vocalist, passes away at 54 on August 14, 2026. Renowned for her collaborations and poignant performances, her legacy endures. Image credit: Spotify

Source: UGC

New Jerusalem Churches of Sound Doctrine, where Ross Bellamy had been a longtime member, confirmed the news.

The church described her as a beloved daughter of the ministry whose gifts reached audiences far beyond her home city, even as she remained deeply rooted in her local church community.

"The world heard her voice. We knew her heart," the church said in its announcement.

Nikki Ross Bellamy's celebrated music career

Over several decades, Nikki Ross Bellamy became one of Houston's most recognisable voices in gospel music.

She collaborated with an extraordinary range of artists, including Kirk Franklin, Ricky Dillard and New G, James Fortune and FIYA, The Walls Group, Rodnie Bryant and CCMC, and Jonathan Nelson, among others.

Standout recordings from those partnerships included "He's Been Just That Good," "There Is No Way," and "I Surrender All" with Ricky Dillard and New G, as well as "Make A Sound" with James Fortune and FIYA, and "Yes" with The Walls Group.

Her work extended to television, where she served on the music staff for BET's Sunday Best, and she also collaborated with Houston's Gary Mayes and Nu Era.

In 2013, she appeared on "Sunday Kinda Love" alongside Israel Houghton, PJ Morton, and Aaron Lindsay, a track featured on the soundtrack to the film I'm in Love with a Church Girl.

Though largely known for elevating other artists' recordings with her powerful voice, Ross Bellamy also carved out a solo path. In 2011, she was described by MyHoustonGOSPEL.com as one of the most sought-after vocalists in the country as she prepared for a live recording in Houston, one she envisioned blending gospel with jazz, praise and worship, and other influences.

She later released "God Is Able" and continued to record even while navigating health challenges in her final years, most recently appearing on gospel artist Trent's "Beautiful Day," recorded during her illness.

The Instagram post confirming the death of gospel star Nikki Ross Bellamy is below. (Instagram)

Nikki Ross Bellamy's final public performance

Her final public performance came at the Gospel Music Workshop of America Convention in July 2026.

New Jerusalem Churches of Sound Doctrine extended condolences to her husband, Ty Bellamy, their children, family, and the many lives she touched through her ministry.

"Her voice was unmistakable, her presence unforgettable, and the impact of her music and ministry reached far beyond the walls of the church," the fellowship said. Official funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

Tributes pour in for Nikki Ross Bellamy

Fans and followers took to social media to mourn the loss of the Houston gospel icon.

@jayfreakem_southside72:

"My condolences, sorry for your loss. Rest in Roses 🌹 🌹🌹🕊️🕊️🕊️."

@kellyekelz:

"So sorry for your loss🙏🙏❤️❤️🕊."

@marcoreal6047:

"God bless you 😇🙏🙏🙏❤️🕊️🕊️."

@leahs_mom_21:

"🙏🙏🕊️🕊️."

@adel.ja2000:

"🙏🏿🕊️🙏🏿🕊️gone too soon 💔."

Nigerian footballer Chinedu Ozor confirmed dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Katsina United confirmed the death of their player Chinedu Ozor after confusion emerged over reports that he had shown signs of life following his initial pronouncement of death.

Ozor collapsed just nine minutes into Katsina United's pre-season friendly against Niger Tornadoes in Katsina in the early hours of Tuesday.

The footballer was immediately rushed to K-Dara Specialist Hospital in Gidan Dawa, where doctors reportedly pronounced him dead.

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Source: YEN.com.gh