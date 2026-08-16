A 58-year-old placed a newspaper advert seeking a second wife, with his current wife of 25 years actively involved in the search

He offered his estate and a bride's family, but his age requirements for the new wife raised serious concerns

A Western Cape content creator shared the story on 16 August 2026, and the video quickly went viral across South Africa

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A millionaire has set South Africa abuzz after placing a newspaper advert in a newspaper, publicly inviting a second woman to join his marriage — complete with a $1.2 million estate and $308,700 bride price.

The man behind the advert is 58-year-old Gerrit Coetzee, who has been married for 25 years.

A 58-year-old is seeking a second wife, with his current wife of 25 years actively involved in the search. Credit: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

What made the story even more unusual is that his current wife is not simply tolerating the arrangement — she is reportedly a willing participant in the search.

His only stated condition for the new wife? The ability to make a good braai broodjie.

Western Cape content creator CoolStoryBruu brought the story to a wider audience on 16 August 2026, breaking it down in a selfie-style video that spread rapidly online.

Gerrit's Requirements Raise Alarm Bells

While the financial offer initially drew laughs and curiosity, the specific terms Gerrit listed in his advert quickly shifted the tone.

News24 reported that he stated he is looking for a bride between the ages of 16 and 25, describing his ideal candidate as pure, a non-smoker, and obedient.

Gerrit explained that his primary motivation is to father children with a younger woman so that his estate has an heir. He also pointed to his reading of old biblical principles as the basis for pursuing a polygamous arrangement.

In South Africa, polygamous marriages are legally recognised, but only under African customary law. A man married under civil law cannot legally take a second wife while the first marriage remains intact.

Those who do qualify under customary law are required to submit a written contract to a court, a safeguard designed to protect the financial interests of all wives involved in the union.

Whether Gerrit's existing marriage falls under civil or customary law — and whether his proposed arrangement would meet the legal threshold — remains unclear from the advert itself.

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Source: YEN.com.gh