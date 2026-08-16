Dumsor: ECG Announces 8-Hour Maintenance Power Cuts In Parts 0f Accra From August 17
- The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of Accra from August 17
- The power distributor published notices on August 15 confirming the planned outages across multiple communities in the region
- Affected areas in the Volta Region will include Ziope, Akporkope, Sokode Gborgame, and surrounding areas
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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works in Accra that will result in temporary power interruptions in the week starting August 17.
The power distributor issued notices on August 16 indicating its planned maintenance in the Ashanti Region.
Per the notice on Facebook, areas like Pantang, Oyrifa, Teiman, Teshie Tebbibaino and parts of UPSA.
The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on a fault to improve service delivery.
Power outage in parts of Accra on August 16
Ahead of the power cuts starting August 17, residents across several parts of Accra are experiencing an emergency outage to allow urgent repairs to a key transmission line.
ECG published an official press release on Saturday, August 15, 2026, detailing that the Ghana Grid Company Ltd. (GRIDCo) will carry out emergency works to replace a damaged tower on the Tema–Achimota 161kV transmission line located at Ashaiman.
The outage will run from 3:00 am to 6:00 pm on Sunday, August 16, 2026.
According to ECG, the transmission tower was damaged after a fuel tanker exploded while welding work was being carried out on its tank within the transmission line's Right-of-Way (RoW).
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.