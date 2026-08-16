The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of Accra from August 17

The power distributor published notices on August 15 confirming the planned outages across multiple communities in the region

Affected areas in the Volta Region will include Ziope, Akporkope, Sokode Gborgame, and surrounding areas

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works in Accra that will result in temporary power interruptions in the week starting August 17.

The power distributor issued notices on August 16 indicating its planned maintenance in the Ashanti Region.

ECG shares areas in Accra to get 8-hour maintenance dumsor from August 17. Credit: Ghana Grid Company

Source: Facebook

Per the notice on Facebook, areas like Pantang, Oyrifa, Teiman, Teshie Tebbibaino and parts of UPSA.

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on a fault to improve service delivery.

Power outage in parts of Accra on August 16

Ahead of the power cuts starting August 17, residents across several parts of Accra are experiencing an emergency outage to allow urgent repairs to a key transmission line.

ECG published an official press release on Saturday, August 15, 2026, detailing that the Ghana Grid Company Ltd. (GRIDCo) will carry out emergency works to replace a damaged tower on the Tema–Achimota 161kV transmission line located at Ashaiman.

The outage will run from 3:00 am to 6:00 pm on Sunday, August 16, 2026.

According to ECG, the transmission tower was damaged after a fuel tanker exploded while welding work was being carried out on its tank within the transmission line's Right-of-Way (RoW).

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh