The National Service Authority is pushing for a raise in the monthly allowance paid to national service personnel across Ghana

The GH¢1,200 proposal comes as graduates serving nationwide cite rising transport and living costs as a growing burden

The adjustment will require formal approval and financial arrangements before it can take effect

The National Service Authority (NSA) has put forward a proposal to raise the monthly allowance for national service personnel to GH¢1,200, citing welfare concerns among the thousands of graduates who complete the mandatory programme each year.

The authority said the proposed figure is intended to provide more meaningful financial support to personnel who frequently struggle to meet basic daily expenses, including commuting costs, accommodation and general upkeep, while serving across institutions and organisations throughout the country.

National Service Authority proposes a GH¢1,200 monthly allowance for service personnel. Photo credit: NSA/Facebook.

Source: UGC

NSA targets better conditions for NSS personnel

The NSA framed the proposal as part of its broader commitment to improving how the national service programme functions for young Ghanaians.

According to the Deputy Director-General of the NSA, Fuseini Donkor, the current allowance has not kept pace with the rising cost of living, leaving many personnel financially strained during their service year.

In a report by Citinewsroom, he said NSS personnel have long raised concerns about the inadequacy of their monthly stipend, with transportation costs in particular cited as a recurring challenge, especially for those posted to institutions far from their places of residence.

The NSA maintained that improving the financial condition of service personnel would directly affect their ability to carry out their assigned duties effectively, arguing that welfare and productivity are closely linked.

NSA requires approval before implementation

The GH¢1,200 figure will not take immediate effect.

The NSA acknowledged that the proposal must go through the necessary approval processes and that appropriate financial arrangements will need to be in place before any adjustment can be implemented.

Beyond the allowance proposal, the NSA said it has been undertaking a wider set of reforms aimed at strengthening the national service system.

These include improvements to management processes, as well as new initiatives focused on equipping personnel with skills relevant to the job market.

The authority stated that the welfare of national service personnel remains central to its agenda as it works to make the programme more valuable and impactful for graduates entering the workforce.

NSA pays March 2026 allowance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Service Authority (NSA) had successfully paid all service personnel their March 2026 allowances.

In a statement, the service personnel were asked to confirm with their banks if the money had been reflected.

Ghanaians on social media thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh