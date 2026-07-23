Hanan Abdul-Wahab’s GH¢50m Case: Court Orders Changes to Two Charges
- The Accra High Court found two counts of defrauding by false pretences against former NAFCO CEO Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba
- Former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, leading the defence, had sought to have the entire charge sheet invalidated
- The accused face multiple charges including stealing, money laundering and causing financial loss to the state involving over GH¢50 million
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The Accra High Court has ordered the Attorney General to revise two counts of defrauding by false pretences brought against former National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) Chief Executive Officer Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba and his co-accused, Faiza Seidu Wuni.
The court found that Counts 9 and 14 on the charge sheet did not clearly set out the alleged false representations, leaving the accused without adequate information to respond to those specific allegations.
According to a report by GhanaWeb, the judge was explicit in the ruling.
"I do not consider Count 14 to contain enough particulars to inform the accused about the charge of defrauding by false pretence." the court ruled.
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Abdul-Wahab’s defence application partially rejected
The decision came as the court ruled on a defence motion that sought to strike out the entire charge sheet.
Former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, who is leading the defence team, argued that multiple charges were defective because they failed to provide enough specifics for the accused to mount a proper response.
The court, however, rejected the broad application. The ruling held that only the two defrauding by false pretences counts required amendment, with the remaining charges deemed sufficiently detailed as they stand.
Abdul-Wahab’s case to continue after amendments
The Attorney General's office must now revise the two contested counts before proceedings advance.
The court made clear that the charges, as currently worded, do not adequately indicate that the alleged representations were false or made through false pretences, which are essential elements of the offence.
Both Aludiba and Wuni deny all allegations against them. Beyond the two charges under review, the accused face a broader set of counts that include stealing, money laundering, and causing financial loss to the state.
The total alleged financial loss central to the case exceeds GH¢50 million. The matter will return to court once the prosecution has filed the amended charges.
AG speaks on Abdul-Wahab's travel permission
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s Attorney General had withdrawn an application seeking to revoke a travel order issued against former NAFCO CEO Hanan Abdul-Wahab.
Justice Francis Apanga Achibonga ruled that there was no existing order to be set aside, as the deadline for Abdul-Wahab’s return, which was July 12, 2026, had already elapsed.
Abdul-Wahab’s legal team had also challenged prosecutors to provide evidence showing that their client withdrew funds from any frozen account.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.