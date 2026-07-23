The Accra High Court found two counts of defrauding by false pretences against former NAFCO CEO Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba

Former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, leading the defence, had sought to have the entire charge sheet invalidated

The accused face multiple charges including stealing, money laundering and causing financial loss to the state involving over GH¢50 million

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The Accra High Court has ordered the Attorney General to revise two counts of defrauding by false pretences brought against former National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) Chief Executive Officer Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba and his co-accused, Faiza Seidu Wuni.

The court found that Counts 9 and 14 on the charge sheet did not clearly set out the alleged false representations, leaving the accused without adequate information to respond to those specific allegations.

The Accra High Court orders the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, to amend the against Hanan Abdul-Wahab in the trial of the GH¢50m case. Photo credit: Dominic Ayine & Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba.

Source: Facebook

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the judge was explicit in the ruling.

"I do not consider Count 14 to contain enough particulars to inform the accused about the charge of defrauding by false pretence." the court ruled.

Abdul-Wahab’s defence application partially rejected

The decision came as the court ruled on a defence motion that sought to strike out the entire charge sheet.

Former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, who is leading the defence team, argued that multiple charges were defective because they failed to provide enough specifics for the accused to mount a proper response.

The court, however, rejected the broad application. The ruling held that only the two defrauding by false pretences counts required amendment, with the remaining charges deemed sufficiently detailed as they stand.

Abdul-Wahab’s case to continue after amendments

The Attorney General's office must now revise the two contested counts before proceedings advance.

The court made clear that the charges, as currently worded, do not adequately indicate that the alleged representations were false or made through false pretences, which are essential elements of the offence.

Both Aludiba and Wuni deny all allegations against them. Beyond the two charges under review, the accused face a broader set of counts that include stealing, money laundering, and causing financial loss to the state.

The total alleged financial loss central to the case exceeds GH¢50 million. The matter will return to court once the prosecution has filed the amended charges.

AG speaks on Abdul-Wahab's travel permission

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s Attorney General had withdrawn an application seeking to revoke a travel order issued against former NAFCO CEO Hanan Abdul-Wahab.

Justice Francis Apanga Achibonga ruled that there was no existing order to be set aside, as the deadline for Abdul-Wahab’s return, which was July 12, 2026, had already elapsed.

Abdul-Wahab’s legal team had also challenged prosecutors to provide evidence showing that their client withdrew funds from any frozen account.

Source: YEN.com.gh