When Is Asamoah Gyan's Father's Funeral? Burial Details Announced
- Asamoah Gyan has announced the funeral arrangements for his late father, Mr George Gyan Baffour Mensah
- The former Black Stars captain broke the heartbreaking news of his dad's passing on July 24, prompting an outpouring of tributes
- The late Mr Gyan is widely regarded as the driving force behind the football careers of both Asamoah and Baffour
Ghana football icon Asamoah Gyan has announced the death of his father, Mr George Gyan Baffour Mensah, in an emotional tribute posted on social media on Friday, July 24, 2026.
The former Black Stars captain shared the heartfelt message with his followers, expressing gratitude that his father lived long enough to witness the heights he reached in football.
"I'm happy you saw my greatness da. Thank you for taking care of us. You will forever be in our hearts. R.I.P. (ASASE J)," Gyan wrote.
Celebrating the legacy of Asamoah Gyan's father
Mr George Gyan Baffour Mensah was a steady presence throughout the early years of Asamoah's life, balancing his support for his son's footballing ambitions with a firm belief in academic discipline.
He ensured both Asamoah and his elder brother, Baffour Gyan, received a strong education at some of Accra's leading basic schools before moving on to senior high school.
Below is Gyan's Instagram post announcing the death of his father:
Asamoah later enrolled at Accra Academy, while Baffour attended Adisadel College in Cape Coast.
Beyond his personal achievements as a father, Mr Gyan held the esteemed traditional title of Abusuapanin, or family head, of Wankyi fi-Keseɛmu in the Wenchi Traditional Area of Ghana's Bono Region.
The role earned him deep respect within his community and among his wider family.
He is survived by his two sons, Baffour and Asamoah Gyan, both of whom went on to represent Ghana on the international stage.
His guidance and sacrifices are widely credited with shaping not only their careers in football but also the character they carried throughout their lives.
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Burial details for Asamoah Gyan's father
The funeral and burial of Mr George Gyan Baffour Mensah will take place on Saturday, July 25, 2026, in Didcot, OX11, United Kingdom.
Family, friends, and loved ones are expected to gather to pay their final respects to the late patriarch.
His passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes from the football fraternity and beyond, reflecting the impact he had on many lives.
The ceremony will celebrate a life devoted to family, leadership, and the values that helped shape two of Ghana's well-known footballers.
Asamoah Gyan opens up about battling depression
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan opened up about his battle with depression and encouraged people to seek help during difficult times.
The former Black Stars captain said the support and encouragement he received helped him overcome one of the toughest periods of his life.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.