Cheddar's No. 1 Oxford Street Hotel features lavish suites, designer furniture, marble floors and breathtaking Accra skyline views

No. 1 Oxford Street Hotel is reportedly worth over US$100 million, making it one of Ghana's most expensive luxury developments

Cheddar could lose one of his biggest investments if the court-ordered receivership is upheld despite the hotel's pending appeal

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The luxurious interior of Nana Kwame Bediako's, popularly known as Cheddar, No. 1 Oxford Street Hotel has become a major talking point after a High Court granted police assistance to a Receiver seeking to take possession of the landmark property over a debt dispute.

The decision has sparked discussions on social media, with many Ghanaians admiring the lavish design of the hotel while wondering what could happen if the receivership is eventually upheld.

Management of the hotel has, however, appealed the court's decision, meaning the legal battle is still ongoing.

Inside Cheddar’s luxury hotel

Photos and videos of the hotel show why it is regarded as one of Ghana's most luxurious hospitality developments.

From the moment guests enter, they are welcomed by polished marble floors, elegant lounges, gold-accented décor and premium designer furniture.

The suites feature spacious living areas, fully equipped modern kitchens, stylish dining spaces and oversized bedrooms fitted with luxury furnishings.

Floor-to-ceiling glass windows offer panoramic views of Accra, while the building's striking architecture has made it one of the city's most recognisable landmarks.

Watch the Instagram video of the hotel's interior below:

According to the hotel's official information, the 14-storey development comprises 108 luxury suites, attracting both local and international guests seeking high-end accommodation.

Cheddar faces possible major loss

Although the exact value of No. 1 Oxford Street Hotel has not been officially disclosed, real estate experts generally consider developments of its size, location and luxury standard to be worth well over US$100 million.

Any valuation, however, remains an estimate since no independent public assessment has been released.

Should the Receiver ultimately retain control of the property following the legal process, it would represent one of the biggest financial setbacks to Cheddar's real estate empire.

Beyond its estimated value, the hotel serves as one of the entrepreneur's flagship developments and a symbol of his luxury property brand.

The takeover effort is linked to the enforcement of a US$14.9 million judgment debt involving Cola Holdings. Despite the court proceedings, management says the hotel remains operational as it continues to challenge the ruling through the appeal process.

Cheddar's Spokesperson Reacts to Court Order

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shalimar Abbiusi, former spokesperson for Cheddar's New Force movement, shared a cryptic post on Instagram on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

Her post came a day after the High Court in Accra granted police assistance to a UK firm to take possession of Cheddar's Osu hotel.

The Belgian media personality's message hinted at divine justice and personal growth, sparking widespread attention online.

Source: YEN.com.gh