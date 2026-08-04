Francisca Nti, 36, was arrested on 27 July 2026, two weeks after her infant daughter Nana Amoakoaa died on 13 July 2026

Essex Police opened a formal inquiry after medical examinations raised suspicions about the eight-month-old's death

Nti appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody, with a pre-trial plea hearing set for October

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A 36-year-old Ghanaian woman has been charged with the murder of her eight-month-old daughter and remanded in custody after appearing before a court in England.

Francisca Nti, a resident of Milwards in Harlow, Essex, was arrested on Monday, 27 July 2026, roughly two weeks after the death of her infant, Nana Amoakoaa, on 13 July 2026.

A Ghanaian woman, Francisca Nti, has been charged with murder of her daughter in Harlow, UK. Photo credit: Judicial Service of Ghana.

Source: UGC

Medical findings in murder case

According to a report by GhanaWeb, medical examinations conducted following the child's death raised concerns that prompted Essex Police to treat the case as suspicious.

Specialist detectives subsequently launched a formal investigation, which led to Francisca being charged with murder.

Francisca made her first court appearance at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 29 July 2026, where the murder charge was formally entered against her.

She was remanded into custody at that hearing. The case was then referred to Chelmsford Crown Court, where proceedings took place on Thursday, July 30, 2026, and the identity of the deceased child was formally confirmed for the legal record.

Francisca remains in custody and is due to return to Chelmsford Crown Court on October 1, 2026 for a pre-trial plea hearing. No trial date has been set at this stage.

Murder suspect in Netflix-style case dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Tijani, 35, a key suspect in the November 2025 murder of two youths from Kandeu, had been arrested on July 25 after months on the run.

Tijani had told investigators that the victims had been buried in Wechau before their bodies were moved across the Black Volta River into Burkina Faso.

The suspect had collapsed with a severe headache while being escorted by police and had died at the SDA Hospital in Wa on Monday afternoon.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh