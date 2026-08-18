A social media publication claimed the GES Director-General cancelled Free SHS and directed parents to pay GH₵1,500 for chop boxes and trunks

GES management described the circulating report as categorically false and urged parents not to make any payments to anyone

The Service warned media organisations and the public against spreading unverified information capable of causing anxiety among students and guardians

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The Ghana Education Service (GES) has issued a public denial of a viral social media claim alleging that the Director-General cancelled the Free Senior High School policy and instructed parents to make a compulsory payment of GH₵1,500 for chop boxes and trunks.

In a statement, GES management described the publication as false and called on the public to disregard it entirely.

Ghana Education Service Reacts to False Free SHS Cancellation Speculation

Source: Facebook

The Service made clear that neither the Director-General nor GES management had cancelled the Free SHS policy or issued any directive requiring parents, guardians or students to pay for chop boxes, trunks or any other item.

Management further noted that the Director-General does not possess the authority to cancel a government policy, dismissing the premise of the claim outright.

Parents and guardians were explicitly advised against making any payments to any individual or group based on the circulating publication.

Beyond the denial, GES used the statement to caution the broader public about the risks of consuming and sharing unverified content on social media.

The Service urged members of the public to rely solely on communications issued through its official and authorised channels.

GES also directed a warning at media organisations and individuals, calling on them to refrain from creating, publishing or circulating false information that could generate unnecessary fear and confusion among parents, students and the general public.

The Free SHS policy, introduced under former President Nana Akufo-Addo's administration, remains one of Ghana's most significant education initiatives, providing tuition-free secondary education to students across the country.

Any suggestion of its cancellation carries significant public concern, making the rapid spread of the false report particularly consequential.

Why does the GES have a harmonised prospectus?

The service introduced a harmonised prospectus to clamp down on the unauthorised sale of school items because of the Free SHS policy.

This led to the introduction of a harmonised prospectus for Senior High School students to ensure schools do not ask students to bring extra items.

The national prospectus is categorised into basic needs and cleaning materials to make it easier for parents to identify required items.

Over the years, the Ghana Education Service has interdicted headteachers of Senior High Schools for collecting unauthorised monies from students.

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Source: YEN.com.gh