The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued its weather forecast for Monday, August 17, 2026, covering all regions

Thunderstorms and rain are expected in parts of Oti, Northern and Bono East regions during the early morning hours

GMet has warned of reduced visibility due to mist and fog, and has also cautioned that sea conditions are rough

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its morning weather forecast for Monday, August 17, 2026, warning of thunderstorms, misty conditions and isolated drizzle across various parts of the country.

GMet said predominantly cloudy skies will cover all sectors of Ghana in the morning.

The GMet predicts rain, thunderstorms and mist in several areas across Ghana today, August 17, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Mist and fog are expected to develop over forest and hilly zones during the early hours, which may significantly reduce visibility for motorists and commuters.

The agency has advised drivers to exercise caution in affected areas.

Thunderstorms expected in the north and Oti

The heaviest conditions are forecast for northern areas and parts of the transition belt. Thunderstorms accompanied by rain are expected in Yendi and Tamale in Northern Ghana, as well as Kete Krachi in the Oti Region.

Rain, without thunderstorms, is forecast for Atebubu and Kintampo in Bono East. Further north, towns including Bole, Damongo, Bolgatanga, Nalerigu, Wa and Jirapa are expected to see mostly cloudy skies.

Within the forest and transition zone, mist is forecast for Ejura, Goaso, Sunyani and Techiman, while Sampa is expected to remain mostly cloudy.

Coastal and southern Ghana

Along the southern belt, conditions will be relatively calmer but not without disruption. Accra is forecast to experience drizzle, while Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, Ho, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Kwahu Tafo, Kumasi, Obuasi, Tarkwa and Sefwi Bekwai are all expected to see misty conditions.

Aflao, Anloga and Kasoa are forecast to remain mostly cloudy throughout the morning.

GMet noted that relatively cool temperatures are expected across the country during the night and early morning periods.

The agency also flagged rough sea conditions along Ghana's coastline, urging those with maritime activities to take appropriate precautions.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

Minority demands answers over GH¢350m flood money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority in Parliament had called for the resignation or dismissal of the Attorney General over the release of GH¢350 million from the Contingency Fund.

Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei said the withdrawal had violated legal procedures because garnishee proceedings against the fund were still ongoing.

President John Dramani Mahama had ordered the release of the funds to support victims of the June 29 Accra floods, which had left 13 people dead and many others displaced.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh