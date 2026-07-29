GRIDCo engineering teams remain on the ground working to reconnect communities still without electricity after a recent nationwide outage

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition's PRO Richmond Rockson confirmed significant progress has already been made in restoring supply

Officials say restoring power to every affected area remains the highest priority for GRIDCo and the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition

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Electricity has been restored to some communities affected by a recent power outage in Ghana, with engineers from the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) continuing efforts to reconnect all remaining areas still without supply.

Richmond Rockson, Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, announced the update via Facebook, confirming that GRIDCo's engineering teams are on the ground and pressing ahead with restoration work across the country.

Electricity is being restored to some communities affected by a recent power outage in Ghana. Credit: Ghana Grid Company Ltd

Source: Facebook

His update did not indicate the areas that have seen their power restored.

Rockson indicated that meaningful headway has been made since the outage began, with power already back in a number of the affected areas.

He added that work is ongoing in the locations still without electricity, with personnel operating under conditions that require careful attention to both speed and safety.

The PRO noted that while engineers are moving as swiftly as possible, ensuring the safety of workers and the integrity of the power system remains a key consideration throughout the restoration process.

Rockson acknowledged the disruption the outage has caused to residents and businesses and expressed appreciation for the patience and cooperation shown by the public during the period of supply interruption.

He stressed that reconnecting every affected customer remains the top priority for both GRIDCo and the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, and that all available resources are being directed toward completing the restoration as quickly as possible.

GRIDCo apologises to affected customers

The company expressed regret over the disruption and acknowledged the difficulties caused to households and businesses that lost power overnight.

GRIDCo appealed for public patience as restoration efforts continued, assuring Ghanaians that its teams were working to return the situation to normal as promptly as possible.

No official figure on the number of affected customers or regions was included in GRIDCo's statement at the time of publication.

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Source: YEN.com.gh