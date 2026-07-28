Ibrahim Mbaya, a model and chef known as Ibee, was accused of stealing an iPhone in Jos on Sunday, July 26, 2026

A group of people assaulted the Mr and Miss Glam Nigeria 2026 contestant with weapons instead of involving the police

The police have arrested three suspects following the incident, with alumni groups linked to University of Jos calling for justice

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A popular Nigerian model and chef, Ibrahim Mbaya, popularly known as Ibee, has died after a mob subjected him to a severe beating over allegations that he stole an iPhone in Plateau State.

Popular Nigerian model Ibrahim Mbaya passes away after a fatal assault over stolen iPhone accusation. Photo source: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

The tragic incident which led to the 25-year-old popular model's demise took place on Sunday, 26 July 2026, in the Ring Road area of Jos North Local Government Area.

What happened to popular model Ibrahim Mbaya?

Mbaya, who was a contestant in the Mr and Miss Glam Nigeria 2026 pageant and a student of the University of Jos, denied the accusation at the time.

Rather than reporting the matter to law enforcement, a group of individuals took justice into their own hands, attacking him with multiple weapons.

Premium Times Nigeria reported that the popular model was subsequently rushed to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), where he later died from his injuries.

Police spokesperson Alfred Alabo said in a statement issued on Monday that the state command received information at about 11:20 p.m. on Sunday that some youth had brought an unconscious Mbaya to the hospital under suspicious circumstances.

He said:

"Upon receipt of the report, police operatives immediately mobilised to the hospital, where the victim was identified as one Ibrahim Mbaya, male, aged 25, of Rayfield, Jos. Unfortunately, he was confirmed dead on arrival by the medical doctor on duty."

According to the police, detectives immediately commenced investigations and arrested the suspects, Rinji Fwanji, 25; Emmanuel Newyear, 30; and Nensemka Fwanji, 22, in connection with the incident.

Alumni groups linked to the University of Jos have also demanded that justice be served for the tragic demise of Mbaya.

News of the model's death was shared on Instagram by popular Nigerian blogger Linda Ikeji on Monday, 27 July 2026, prompting an outpouring of grief and anger from Nigerians online.

The Instagram post announcing the demise of Nigerian model Ibrahim Mbaya is below:

Reactions to Ibrahim Mbaya's death

Social media users were visibly shaken by the news of the young model's passing, with many calling for accountability.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

just_elihemspice wrote:

"This is devastating. I am so heartbroken 💔."

daniel.jem_ said:

"Oh Lord. Please, God, intervene and let justice be served. You've always wanted to go viral; now you are just watching yourself trending in your absence. Oh Lord. 😭"

pams_nuel commented:

"It was an orchestrated attack on his life. They probably didn’t want him around or didn’t like him much. Tell me how you beat a friend to death?"

APC chairman's brother dies in car accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the tragic death of Ibrahim Kwande, brother of the Nasarawa APC chairman Aliyu Bello, who lost his life in a fatal car crash on July 24, 2026.

As condolences pour in from across the nation, the emotional weight of this loss is felt deeply, with many reflecting on the impact of Kwande's life within the community.

Source: YEN.com.gh