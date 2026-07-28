The United States government has reportedly requested the extradition of six Kenyan nationals it claims were behind a large-scale email fraud scheme

The six suspects allegedly ran business email compromise operations that drained millions of dollars from US government agencies and universities

Local Kenyan media outlets exclusively reported the names of the six individuals the US wants brought to America to face charges for the alleged crimes

Six Kenyan nationals are facing extradition requests from the United States (US) government over their alleged involvement in a business email compromise fraud scheme that targeted American universities and government agencies.

US reportedly seeks extradition of six Kenyans over a multi-million dollar business email fraud that targeted American institutions. Photo source: Yasin Ozturk /Anadolu, Karrastock/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Standard Media Kenya reported on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, that US authorities are seeking the transfer of Elvis Omari Obaigwa, Francis Mobisa Asanyo, Peter Omari, Linus Karani, Bernard Morara Osoro, and Godfrey Julius Mbogori to stand trial in the United States.

Why US wants the 6 Kenyans extradited

According to the report, the six men are wanted by the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia and face charges including conspiracy to commit computer intrusions, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The offences carry potential sentences stretching into several decades in a US federal prison if they are convicted on all counts.

They are accused of participating in coordinated email fraud operations that manipulated US government entities and academic institutions into transferring funds to fraudulent accounts between 2019 and the time of their arrest.

The scam allegedly siphoned millions of dollars from its victims, with American universities among the hardest hit.

Investigators describe the alleged operation as a textbook BEC fraud scheme built on deception, cloned online identities and social engineering.

The suspects are said to have registered internet domains closely resembling those of legitimate companies that regularly transact with US government agencies, then created email accounts on those similar domains.

Using these deceptive emails, the syndicate allegedly convinced officials and staff in victim organisations to reroute legitimate payments into bank accounts controlled by the conspirators instead of the rightful vendors.

Kenyan investigators further say that the three recruited “money mules” in the US to receive and quickly move the stolen funds before allegedly laundering proceeds back to their home country through local accomplices and financial channels.

Business email compromise fraud typically involves criminals impersonating trusted contacts or organisations via email to trick targets into authorising large wire transfers.

The scheme has become one of the costliest forms of cybercrime globally, with the FBI consistently ranking it among the top financial threats to institutions each year.

The Instagram post detailing the US government's reported request for the extradition of the six Kenyans is below:

What extradition means for the suspects

Kenya and the United States maintain a treaty, which allows either country to formally request the extradition of individuals accused of crimes within the other's jurisdiction.

Should Kenyan authorities comply with the US request, the six suspects would be transferred to America to face prosecution under US federal law.

The report did not confirm whether any of the six men were already in custody or whether Kenyan authorities had formally acknowledged the extradition request at the time of publication.

US extradites woman over alleged fraud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Elaine Angene Escoe, a fugitive extradited to the United States after being arrested in Jamaica for her alleged role in a $32 million pandemic relief fraud scheme.

The case was part of a larger crackdown by US authorities, marking a significant moment in the ongoing battle against those exploiting relief programmes meant for struggling citizens.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh