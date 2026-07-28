Police Fire Guns to Disperse Techiman Nursing Students Protesting Poor Welfare

Students at Techiman Krobo Nursing Training College marched over poor catering, sanitation, and a breakdown in talks with management

Security forces discharged firearms and arrested several protesters after demonstrators allegedly threw stones at officers

The National Union of Ghana Students condemned the police response, calling the use of force against students unacceptable

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A student demonstration at Techiman Krobo Nursing Training College descended into violence on campus, with police firing shots to break up the crowd and detaining a number of trainees involved in the protest.

The nursing students had taken to the streets over a series of unresolved welfare concerns, including inadequate catering services, poor sanitation conditions, and a persistent failure by the institution's management to engage meaningfully with the Students'

Police fire guns to disperse Techiman nursing students protesting over poor welfare. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service.

Source: UGC

Representative Council (SRC). Student leadership indicated the march was a measure of last resort, undertaken only after repeated attempts at internal dialogue produced no results.

Protest turns violent in Techiman

The situation deteriorated when some demonstrators allegedly threw stones at police officers deployed to the scene.

Security forces responded by discharging firearms to scatter the crowd and moved to arrest several of those present.

Video footage circulating online captured trainees running as gunshots were heard, with officers simultaneously making arrests in the chaotic scenes that followed.

NUGS condemns police action

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) issued a swift condemnation of the security response, directing sharp criticism at the Ghana Police Service for the manner in which it handled the confrontation.

NUGS President Rashid Ibrahim said in a statement: "NUGS strongly condemns the reported assault on these students.

The use of force against unarmed students who were peacefully expressing their concerns is unacceptable and has no place in a democratic society."

The union called on the police to uphold public order through professional and respectful means, stopping short of using force against students engaged in legitimate expressions of grievance.

The college's administration had not released an official statement on the matter at the time this article was published, and the number of students formally arrested or injured had not been confirmed.

Police clashes with Tamale Technical Uni students

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Some students of Tamale Technical University had been injured during a protest on campus.

The protest was sparked by grievances over alleged mismanagement of fee by the school’s leadership.

Police used a water cannon to disperse the crowd, sparking outrage on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh