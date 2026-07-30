A glowing ring around the moon at Gomoa Mpota has sparked emotional reactions among followers of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka

Many believers say the phenomenon is Kantanka's symbolic rainbow, representing victory, hope and God's promise

The sighting came just days before the renowned inventor and religious leader is expected to be laid to rest at Gomoa Mpota

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An unusual glow around the moon has stirred emotions among followers of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka after a video recorded at Gomoa Mpota surfaced online.

Video of rainbow sign where Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka will be buried goes viral. Image credit: Dadzie TV, Adwoa Safo, ODI

Source: UGC

The viral footage shows a bright circular glow around the moon, with people behind the camera describing it as Kantanka's rainbow sign.

The phenomenon was reportedly spotted at Gomoa Mpota, where the founder of Kristo Asafo Mission is expected to be buried.

For many of his followers, the rainbow is more than just a colourful symbol. It represents victory, hope and God's covenant, values they believe Apostle Safo championed throughout his life and ministry.

Followers linked the rainbow to Kantanka

The video has since gone viral across social media, with many believers expressing excitement and describing the appearance as a special sign connected to the late spiritual leader.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Some said it was a comforting moment, while others viewed it as a fitting farewell for a man they regard as one of Ghana's greatest inventors and religious figures.

Messages of tribute have continued to pour in, with supporters saying the sight strengthened their faith as they prepare to pay their final respects.

Gomoa Mpota draws national attention

The viral video comes as Gomoa Mpota prepares to host thousands of mourners for Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's burial.

The town has become the centre of attention in recent days, with many following developments surrounding the funeral and the Adinkra-inspired building believed to be his final resting place.

Although some observers note that glowing rings around the moon can occur naturally, many of Kantanka's followers remain convinced the sight carried a deeper spiritual meaning, making it one of the most talked-about moments ahead of his burial.

Adwoa Safo rejects brother Akofena's claim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the family dispute between Adwoa Safo and her brother Israel Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, especially regarding their conflicting accounts of a meeting with ex-President Kufuor.

The former MP claimed that her brother used the engagement with the former president to solicit support for his bid to lead the Kristo Asafo Mission, rather than to restore peace between them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh