The Kumasi Traditional Council received a committee report on July 30, 2026, confirming that the Baapanin of Praaso falsely claimed to be of royal lineage

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II endorsed the findings and revealed she was recommended to the stool after five consecutive women abdicated due to sickness

Otumfuo said her attempt to appoint her son to the stool triggered the dispute that ultimately exposed the false lineage claim

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Baapanin of Praaso, Nana Kusiwaa Mansah II, has escaped destoolment after a committee investigation confirmed she falsely invoked the Great Oath to claim royal lineage, a finding endorsed by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Kumasi Traditional Council on July 30, 2026.

The committee's report, presented to the council on that date, stemmed from a dispute between the Baapanin and the family head, Opanin Kwaku Mensah.

The Baapanin of Praaso, Nana Kusiwaa Mansah II, has escapes destoolment. Credit: Manhyia Palace

Source: Facebook

Opemusuo radio reported that Otumfuo confirmed the findings and provided a detailed account of how the matter had unfolded over time.

The Asantehene revealed that the matter was not new, tracing its origins to the era of the late Nkonsonhene.

He further explained that Nana Kusiwaa Mansah II had not ascended the stool by direct royal claim.

Rather, the Abusuapanin put her forward for consideration after five successive women abdicated the position due to ill health.

"The Abusuapanin recommended you to ascend the stool. You knew this," Otumfuo told her, before tracing her family tree to establish the absence of royal lineage.

Otumfuo shows mercy

The Asantehene identified the turning point in the dispute as the Baapanin's attempt to install her son on the stool. An earlier effort to enstool her late brother had initially met with resistance from the family before they withdrew their objection.

Her subsequent move regarding her son, however, proved more contentious. "At the time, she was attempting to enstool her late brother as chief. The family abandoned their initial opposition. Her second attempt to appoint her son to the stool got out of hand and resulted in this," Otumfuo said.

Despite the gravity of the findings, the Asantehene chose not to remove Nana Kusiwaa Mansah II from the stool. He appealed to Opanin Mensah to allow her to continue in the role, citing her record of diligent service as grounds for leniency.

Otumfuo decreed, however, that upon her death the stool must return to the rightful royal lineage, effectively drawing a clear boundary on any future succession outside that line.

Otumfuo destools Kenyase No. 2 paramount chief

YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene removed Nana Kwabena Nsia Ababio as Paramount Chief of Kenyase No. 2, after over 89 years on the stool.

Nana Ababio, considered the longest-reigning paramount chief in Asante, was found guilty of repeated violations of Asante customs and traditions.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh