Otumfuo Osei Tutu II destooled the paramount chief of Kenyase No 2, Nana Kwabena Nsia Ababio, on July 27, 2026

The Asantehene removed Nana Kwabena Nsia for allowing his wife to interfere in the affairs of the traditional area

Residents of Kenyase No 2 poured into the streets in jubilation following the historic destoolment

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Massive celebrations erupted in Kenyase No 2 on Sunday, July 27, 2026, after Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II destooled the paramount chief of the area, Nana Kwabena Nsia Ababio, bringing an end to a reign that had stretched across 89 years on the stool.

Kenyase No 2 jubilates after Otumfuo Osei Tutu II destools their paramount chief, Nana Kwabena Nsia Ababio. Photo source: The Asante Nation

Source: Facebook

Otumfuo took the decisive action after Nana Kwabena Nsia was found to have breached Asante custom by permitting his wife to meddle in the affairs of the traditional area, a conduct deemed a serious affront to the values of the Asante Nation.

Kenyase No 2 erupts with joy after destoolment

The news of the destoolment sent residents into a frenzy of celebration.

A video circulating on social media, filmed in a selfie style at night, captured the raw energy on the streets of Kenyase No 2 as jubilant townspeople filled the roads.

Motorbikes weaved through the crowd, horns blared, and voices rang out above the noise as the community openly expressed its relief at the outcome.

Watch the Facebook video of the wild jubilation in Kenyase No 2 following the destoolment of Nana Kwabena Nsia Ababio:

A historic end to a near-century reign

The removal of Nana Kwabena Nsia marks one of the more significant chieftaincy interventions in the Ashanti Region in recent memory, given the extraordinary length of his time on the stool.

The Asantehene's authority to destool chiefs who violate customary norms remains a cornerstone of the traditional governance structure within the Asante Kingdom, and Sunday's action underscored that no tenure, however long, shields a chief from accountability under that framework.

The scale of the public reaction in Kenyase No 2 suggests the decision resonated deeply with residents, many of whom appeared to have long awaited a resolution to whatever tensions had built within the traditional area.

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Source: YEN.com.gh