Akofena's spokesperson, Dr Philip Siaw, has spoken publicly following the confusion surrounding Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's funeral procession

He claimed there was still a hearse with a coffin parked at the Transitions Funeral Home while another vehicle was seen heading to the funeral grounds

The spokesperson said they chose to respect the laws of Ghana despite the uncertainty over the body's

Confusion surrounding the transportation of Apostle Prof. Emeritus Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's body has taken another turn after a spokesperson for Akofena, known as Dr Philip Siaw, addressed the events that unfolded during the funeral.

Akofena spokesperson recounts how Adwoa Safo's team allegedly fooled them with a decoy coffin. Image credit: Kwadwosafojnr, Adwoasafo, Dadzietc

Source: UGC

Speaking in an interview with DEK360 Ghana, the spokesperson claimed there was uncertainty over which vehicle was carrying the late Kristo Asafo founder's body after reports emerged that police had stopped a hearse over a court order.

Akofena spokesperson questions funeral procession

According to the spokesperson, a hearse remained parked at the Transitions Funeral Home with a coffin inside, making it difficult to determine whether the body had already been moved elsewhere.

He alleged that another vehicle, a Toyota Hilux pickup, was seen heading towards the funeral grounds with a covered coffin in its cargo bed, raising questions about whether they had been outsmarted.

He said:

"There was one car at the funeral home, and they placed a coffin inside, so I don't know whether we were being tricked or whether they had gone for the corpse or not. The car is still there with a coffin inside, but for us, we believe in the laws of Ghana."

Court dispute overshadows Kantanka's funeral

The spokesperson maintained that despite the confusion, his side chose to remain calm and respect the legal process rather than interfere with the funeral arrangements.

Watch the TikTok video below:

His comments have added another layer to the ongoing controversy surrounding Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's funeral, which has been marked by legal disputes and conflicting claims over the transportation of his body.

The claims made by the Akofena spokesperson reflect his account of the events and have not been independently verified.

Akofena accuses sister of hiding father's body

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena's accusations regarding the ongoing burial dispute for his late father, whose remains he has yet to see due to family tensions.

The emotional ordeal left Akofena feeling embarrassed and pained, as he grappled with unresolved family conflicts amidst a painful delay in honouring his father's legacy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh