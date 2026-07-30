Efia Odo was visibly overwhelmed with grief during the funeral of her uncle Fred Osei Kennedy in Juaben, Ashanti Region

A video of the actress and musician breaking down in tears at the ceremony began circulating widely across social media

Family members and fellow mourners stepped in to comfort Efia Odo as traditional funeral rites were observed at the ceremony

Ghanaian actress and musician Efia Odo broke down in tears at the funeral of her late uncle, Fred Osei Kennedy, held in Juaben in the Ashanti Region.

Efia Odo breaks down in tears at her uncle, Fred Osei Kennedy's, funeral in Juaben. Image credit: Shiny_creations

Source: Facebook

A video of the moment surfaced on social media, showing the media personality visibly overcome with grief during the solemn ceremony.

Surrounded by family members and other mourners who moved to console her, Efia Odo struggled to contain her sorrow as the ceremony progressed.

Efia Odo mourns Uncle Fred Osei Kennedy

The funeral, held in Juaben near Kumasi, brought together relatives, friends and loved ones to bid farewell to Fred Osei Kennedy.

Traditional funeral rites were observed throughout the gathering as mourners celebrated his life and honoured his memory.

Known for her outspoken personality and prominent presence on social media, Efia Odo was seen in a far more private moment during the proceedings.

The footage offered an unguarded glimpse of the actress away from the public persona she is widely known for.

Ghanaians extend condolences to Efia Odo

The video drew an outpouring of sympathy online, with many Ghanaians flooding comment sections with messages of comfort addressed to Efia Odo and her family. Several users prayed for strength for those grieving, while others paid tribute to the memory of Fred Osei Kennedy.

The clip continued to spread across multiple social media platforms, with the emotional farewell becoming one of the most widely discussed moments from the ceremony.

Ghanaians have since extended their condolences to the actress and her loved ones as they mourn the passing of Fred Osei Kennedy.

The Instagram video of Efia Odo grieving is below.

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Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that news emerged that Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence's elder sister, Aunty Mabel, had passed away.

The alleged death came just weeks after she celebrated her 50th birthday in a joyful event where Vivian Jill showered her with love.

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Source: YEN.com.gh