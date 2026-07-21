A timber-laden truck lost control and overturned on the New Road in Oforikrom Municipality, Ashanti Region, injuring three people

The truck reportedly swerved to avoid a stationary faulty waste tricycle before spilling its logs onto two other vehicles

Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene as scattered timber logs brought traffic to a standstill during rush hour

Three people sustained injuries after a truck transporting timber logs overturned on the New Road in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region, sending its load crashing onto two nearby vehicles.

Timber Truck Overturns on Anloga New Road in Kumasi, 3 People Injured

Source: UGC

The truck driver reportedly swerved in an attempt to avoid a faulty waste tricycle that had been left stationary on the outer lane of the road. The evasive manoeuvre caused the truck to overturn, dislodging the logs it was carrying and sending them onto the two vehicles.

Three injured, four others escape unhurt

Three occupants of the affected vehicles suffered varying degrees of injury as a result of the crash, while four other people in the vicinity escaped without harm.

The severity of the injuries sustained had not been confirmed at the time of filing this report.

The collision and the resulting debris blocked the main Anloga New Road in Kumasi, leading towards the Asokwa Interchange, triggering severe traffic congestion during the evening rush hour, one of the busiest periods on that stretch of road.

Road remains blocked as responders work to clear scene

At the time of publishing, the overturned truck, the two damaged vehicles and the scattered timber logs had not been removed from the carriageway. The road remained at a standstill as a result.

Police officers and emergency responders were deployed to the scene to manage traffic flow and coordinate efforts to clear the obstruction.

No timeline had been given for when the road would be fully reopened to vehicles.

Source: YEN.com.gh