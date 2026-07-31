The Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana issued a press release on Thursday, July 30, 2026, reacting to the funeral of their late founder, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka

The Mission alleged that Adwoa Safo proceeded with the burial at Gomoa Mpota despite a court injunction obtained by the Aduana Kotoko Royal family of Essumeja

The church's leadership accused Adwoa Safo of planning to use a decoy or fake body instead of the actual founder at the ceremony

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The leadership of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana has levelled serious allegations against Member of Parliament Hon. Adwoa Safo, following her decision to hold the funeral of their late founder Apostle Kwadwo Safo despite an injunction on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

The Kristo Asafo Mission, under Safo Akofena's leadership, reacts to Adwoa Safo holding Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's funeral despite court injunction. Photo source: @adomtv, @kantankatv

Source: Twitter

In a press release issued the same day and shared on Facebook, the Mission's leadership accused her of defying a court injunction to proceed with the late Kantanka's funeral at Gomoa Mpota in the Central Region.

The Kristo Asafo leadership stated that it played no part in the burial rites conducted at the Apostle Safo Suaye Centre in Gomoa Mpota.

The statement reaffirmed the church's full support for its current leader, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena.

Court injunction ignored, Kristo Asafo Mission claims

According to the press release, the Aduana Kotoko Royal family of Essumeja had obtained a 10-day court injunction halting all burial and funeral activities ahead of Thursday's ceremony.

Despite this, the Mission alleged that Adwoa Safo, the late founder's daughter, pushed ahead with the event regardless.

The church further claimed that Adwoa Safo had attempted to obtain keys to the facility and may have tried to gain forcible entry.

It also criticised the police for failing to act in line with the court order and noted that the Ministry of Interior had suspended the church's internal security arrangements.

In its most striking allegation, the Mission claimed that Adwoa Safo intended to use a decoy or fake body in place of the actual remains of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka during the ceremony.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported on footage that emerged showing the late Apostle Safo's funeral taking place with many Kristo Asafo church members, including veteran actress Mercy Asiedu and fashionista Osebo the Zaraman present despite the court injunction.

Some of the late inventor and religious leader's children also attended the funeral service, with the exception of Safo Akofena, who, along with the Kristo Asafo Mission leadership, went for the injunction amid an ongoing family dispute.

The Facebook post detailing the press statement from the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana is below:

Ghanaians react to Kantanka's funeral controversy

The press release and the funeral itself drew sharp responses from Ghanaians on social media, with many weighing in on the dispute between the Kristo Asafo Mission, Safo Akofena and Adwoa Safo.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Adwoa Asieduah said:

"The one who issued the letter might even have joined the funeral today in the guise of evidence gathering."

Peter Ekuom wrote:

"The last time I checked, Apostle Emeritus Prof.Enr Kojo Sarfo Was duely laid to rest today at Gomoa Mpota in the Central Region."

Bobo Cuptures asked:

"When injunction was placed on Akofena, what did he do?"

Kristo Asafo counters Adwoa Safo with receipts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the dispute involving the Kristo Asafo Mission and Sarah Adwoa Safo regarding the funding of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's 40-day memorial observance.

With over GH¢1 million in expenditures now in the public domain, the church's financial records challenged Safo's claims of sole sponsorship, raising questions about accountability and family dynamics amidst a period of mourning.

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Source: YEN.com.gh