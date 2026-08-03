The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its afternoon weather forecast for Monday, August 3, 2026

GMet warned of a low chance of thunderstorms and rain over parts of the transition and northern sectors

The agency also cautioned that sea conditions are rough along Ghana's coastline

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its afternoon weather forecast for Monday, August 3, 2026, warning of possible thunderstorms and rain across select areas while much of the country can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine.

GMet said overall conditions will remain relatively calm for most of Ghana, though residents in certain northern and transitional zones should prepare for unsettled weather during the afternoon hours.

The GMet lists areas to experience thunderstorms this afternoon, August 3, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The agency also noted that cooler temperatures are expected overnight and in the early morning across the entire country.

Southern and coastal Ghana conditions

Along the southern and coastal belt, residents in Aflao, Anloga, Accra, Kasoa, Winneba, Ho, Koforidua, Akim Oda and Kwahu Tafo can expect sunny intervals during the afternoon.

Variable cloud cover is forecast for Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, Kumasi, Obuasi, Tarkwa and Sefwi Bekwai.

In the forest and transition zone, Kete Krachi and Atebubu will also see sunny intervals, while Ejura, Goaso, Sunyani and Sampa are expected to remain variably cloudy. Kintampo and Techiman face the possibility of rain during the afternoon.

Thunderstorms possible in the north

Conditions are most unsettled further north. Yendi, Tamale, Bole, Damongo, Nalerigu and Wa will experience variable cloud cover, while Bolgatanga and Jirapa face the highest risk, with thunderstorms accompanied by rain possible in both areas.

GMet separately cautioned that the state of the sea is rough, advising those along the coast and out at sea to exercise appropriate caution.

The agency urged the public to stay safe and drive carefully given the afternoon weather outlook.

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG announces 8-hour dumsor in Ashanti Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had scheduled a power outage in parts of the Ashanti Region for Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

The outage was expected to run from 9:00am to 4:00pm to allow ECG to carry out planned maintenance works.

More than a dozen communities across the Ashanti Region were listed among the areas that were set to be affected.

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Source: YEN.com.gh