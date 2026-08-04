President John Dramani Mahama is expected to cut the sod for a major new development at Accra International Airport before the end of August 2026

The project involves a seven-storey multi-purpose car park and airport hotel complex intended to boost parking capacity and hospitality facilities

Ghana Airports Company Limited's Managing Director confirmed the contractor had already been handed over the site and was mobilising

President John Dramani Mahama is set to cut the sod for a seven-storey multi-purpose car park and hotel complex at Accra International Airport before the end of August 2026, according to the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL).

Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare made the announcement during a visit to the airport by Parliament's Committee on Roads and Transportation, confirming that work on the development was already underway.

Opare told the parliamentary committee that the contractor had been handed over the site and was in the process of mobilising equipment and personnel.

"We've started this project, we've handed over to the contractor and they are mobilising to site now as we speak. They are going to be starting the hoarding off of this site, and at the end of this month, God willing, we would invite His Excellency the President to come and cut sod. Then we will continue the construction and, God willing, in 24 months from now, this project should be up and will be commissioned," she said.

The planned complex will incorporate additional parking facilities alongside hotel accommodation, with the development designed to enhance the overall passenger experience at the country's primary aviation hub.

Existing Car Park Relocated to Make Way

The project follows the relocation of the current Terminal 3 car park, which was moved to create space for the new structure.

The full development is expected to be completed within 24 months of the sod-cutting ceremony, meaning the complex could be commissioned and operational by mid-2028.

Officials say the development forms part of a broader push to expand infrastructure capacity at Accra International Airport and position it to handle increased aviation traffic and commercial activity in the years ahead.

Source: YEN.com.gh