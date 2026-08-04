Smart cars may be famous for their tiny size, but prices across the different models show that buying one is not always as cheap as many people assume

While older Fortwo and Forfour models remain within reach for budget-conscious buyers, some discontinued editions are gradually becoming valuable collector’s cars

The brand’s latest electric models share a major transformation, moving Smart from small city vehicles into the market for larger and more expensive modern SUVs

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Smart cars have built a strong reputation for their compact design, low fuel consumption and ability to fit into tight parking spaces.

How Smart car prices compare across popular models. Image credit: Freepik, Auto Andrew

Source: UGC

However, the amount required to own one depends on the model, year of manufacture, mileage and overall condition.

The brand has also expanded beyond its famous two-seater vehicles, with its latest range featuring larger and more expensive electric models.

Used Smart car prices

The Smart Fortwo is generally the most affordable option. Older petrol versions in the UK can cost between £850 and £5,000, equivalent to approximately GH¢13,000 to GH¢79,000.

Newer, low-mileage and electric versions may cost considerably more.

The Smart Forfour offers four seats and additional interior space. Older petrol models are available from around £1,000, while cleaner and newer versions may cost close to £5,000.

Electric Forfour models generally range between £5,500 and £7,500, or roughly GH¢87,000 to GH¢118,000.

The discontinued Smart Roadster has also become attractive to collectors. Standard versions may cost between £2,695 and £5,000, while rare BRABUS editions can exceed £12,000.

New electric Smart models

Smart’s modern electric vehicles are significantly larger and more expensive than its traditional city cars.

The electric Smart #1 starts from approximately £29,960, equivalent to about GH¢472,000, while the sportier Smart #3 begins at around £33,960, or roughly GH¢535,000.

The Smart #5, which is the largest model in the current range, starts from approximately £39,800, equivalent to about GH¢627,000.

These prices do not include shipping, insurance, import duty or clearing charges for buyers planning to bring the vehicles into Ghana.

Prices of the Suzuki S-Presso in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Suzuki S-Presso continues to gain attention in Ghana as more young drivers and first-time car owners turn to the compact vehicle.

Current market checks show that prices range from around GH₵139,000 to GH₵240,000, depending on the model and specifications, with popularity driven by many factors.

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Source: YEN.com.gh