The Economic and Organised Crime Office obtained a High Court order on August 3, 2026, targeting assets belonging to NPP communicator Dennis Miracles Aboagye

The freeze covers five bank accounts and multiple properties, including a seven-bedroom house

EOCO arrested Aboagye following new findings linked to the alleged misappropriation of about GH₵55 million at a government body

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NPP communicator and aide to former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has had his bank accounts and properties frozen by court order following an arrest by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

A High Court granted EOCO the freezing order on August 3, 2026, as part of a broader investigation into alleged corruption-related offences involving Aboagye.

Some of Dennis Miracles Aboagye's assets have been seized by EOCO. Credit: Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Source: Facebook

The order covers five bank accounts, with all transactions on those accounts immediately suspended. Beyond the financial holdings, the court also froze three real estate assets.

He also had a large amount of land seized, per reporting by Joy News on the court order.

These are:

A seven-bedroom residential property at Larteh in the Eastern Region.

A two-bedroom residential property at Spintex in Accra.

A residential apartment complex at Adjiringanor in Accra.

Fifteen acres of land at Larteh in the Eastern Region.

About Miracles Aboagye's arrest

EOCO confirmed that Aboagye was arrested after its officers uncovered significant new findings during the course of their investigations.

The probe centres on the suspected fraud and theft linked to the alleged misappropriation of approximately GH₵55 million at the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee.

The Joy News report that surfaced the details did not specify whether Aboagye had been charged at the time of publication, but the freezing of assets signals that investigators consider the matter serious enough to secure judicial intervention at this stage.

Aboagye is a well-known figure within the New Patriotic Party, having served as a prominent communicator and a close aide to Bawumia during his time as flagbearer.

Miracles Aboagye speaks on his EOCO arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Aboagye opened up about the personal toll of his arrest by EOCO at the Accra International Airport on July 12.

Aboagye disputed the GH¢55 million misappropriation figure in EOCO's official statement, claiming the amounts discussed during investigations were far lower.

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Source: YEN.com.gh