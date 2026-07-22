The Commercial Division of the High Court in Accra issued a warrant of police assistance against Nana Kwame Bediako's property on July 21, 2026

UK-based Cola Holdings Limited and its Receiver told the court they had been unable to gain peaceful possession of the No. 1 Oxford Street Hotel

Kensington Residential Partners 1 Limited, linked to Cheddar, opposed the application, but the court dismissed its objections

Ghana's High Court has authorised police to assist a court-appointed Receiver in seizing the No. 1 Oxford Street Hotel in Osu, Accra, in a ruling that marks a significant escalation in a long-running legal dispute over the property.

A High Court Orders police assistance to seize Cheddar's No. 1 Oxford Street Hotel in Osu. Image credit: Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar

Source: Facebook

Justice Samuel Faraday Johnson of the Commercial Division issued the warrant of police assistance on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, after Cola Holdings Limited, a UK-based company, and its appointed Receiver, Nii Amanor Dodoo, told the court that peaceful attempts to take control of the hotel had failed.

Court Dismisses Bediako's Objections

Kensington Residential Partners 1 Limited, one of whose directors is businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar, opposed the application.

The court, however, found that Kensington Residential Partners 1 Limited had not provided sufficient grounds to block the order and dismissed its objections.

In its ruling, the court confirmed that Cola Holdings had properly registered its security interest over the hotel at the Collateral Registry and had obtained a Memorandum of No Objection to proceed with realising that security.

Justice Faraday Johnson held that under the Borrowers and Lenders Act, 2020 (Act 1052), Cola Holdings was legally entitled to request police assistance following its unsuccessful efforts to obtain possession without incident.

The court stressed that its ruling relates solely to the Receiver's request for police assistance and does not determine the outcome of any pending appeals or other legal proceedings between the parties.

Legal Teams and Background to the Dispute

Tsatsu Tsikata and Tata Kosi Foliba represented Cola Holdings and the Receiver in the proceedings, while Bobby Banson and Isaac Akerefie-Mensah appeared on behalf of Kensington Residential Partners 1 Limited.

Earlier in 2026, Bediako Chaddar publicly stated that he disputed liability arising from a judgment delivered by the High Court of England and Wales, adding that his legal team had been instructed to challenge enforcement of that foreign judgment in Ghana.

He also indicated that the financial facility at the centre of the matter involved a transaction between Kensington Residential Partners 1 Limited and the International Finance Corporation, and that he intended to exhaust all available legal remedies.

The July 21 ruling forms part of an ongoing legal battle over the enforcement of a security interest connected to the Osu hotel, with further proceedings expected as Bediako pursues his appeal options.

The Instagram post announcing the court order is below:

Cheddar white Tiger faces state seizure

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, had been dragged before the Accra High Court by the Forestry Commission to forfeit ownership of his two white tigers.

The Wildlife Division’s ecotourism arm argued the animals were illegally imported in 2021 and, as endangered species not native to Ghana, should be transferred for their safety.

In court on February 19, lawyers said they were struggling to serve the suit on Cheddar, with the judge adjourning the case to March 5 and when substituted service could be considered.

Source: YEN.com.gh