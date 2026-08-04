Vincent Pastore, who played a role in The Sopranos, died at his home in New York at age 80

His manager confirmed the news, though the cause of death has not been made public

Former Sopranos cast members Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Steve Schirripa led tributes

Vincent Pastore, the veteran American actor best known for his role in HBO's landmark crime drama "The Sopranos", has died at the age of 80.

Veteran actor Vincent Pastore from The Sopranos dies at 80. Image credit: Complex

Source: Facebook

His manager confirmed the news, though no cause of death has been disclosed. Pastore passed away at his home in New York.

Pastore earned widespread recognition through his portrayal as one of Tony Soprano's most trusted associates, whose arc as an FBI informant became one of the defining storylines in the series.

He appeared in 30 episodes of "The Sopranos", and his performance drew consistent critical praise throughout the show's run.

Vincent Pastore's career beyond The Sopranos

Long before his breakthrough on television, the veteran American actor had established himself as a dependable character actor with a natural authority on screen.

His credits included roles in "Goodfellas" and "Awakenings", alongside appearances across a range of television productions and films.

His ability to inhabit tough, street-smart characters with authenticity made him a recognisable presence across several decades in the industry.

Tributes from cast members and fans

News of Pastore's death prompted an immediate response from those who worked alongside him.

Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who played Meadow Soprano in the series, described him as "a wonderful actor, a kind and loving man," adding that it was an honour to have known and worked with him.

Fellow "Sopranos" actor Steve Schirripa, a close friend of Pastore's, offered an emotional tribute reflecting on the years they spent together both on set and travelling.

Schirripa remembered him as a kind-hearted man who was deeply devoted to his family and friends, and said he would miss him greatly.

Fans across social media also paid their respects, with many reflecting on how Pastore's performances shaped their experience of "The Sopranos" and lamenting the loss of another member of the show's celebrated cast.

The Facebook post announcing the actor's death is below.

Reactions to Vincent's death

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after reports of the actor's death.

@Henry wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@Jack added:

"Oh, such a legend gone."

@George indicated:

"RIP legend."

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Source: YEN.com.gh