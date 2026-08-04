The Ga North Environmental Health and Sanitation Department commenced demolition of a toilet facility built beneath the Pokuase Interchange along the Accra-Kumasi Highway

The project sparked days of public debate after reports emerged that a private individual, not the assembly, was behind the sanitation construction

Ga North MCE Akwetey Agbo had earlier defended the facility as an assembly-led initiative aimed at improving transport organisation in the area

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A controversial sanitation facility being constructed beneath the Pokuase Interchange along the Accra-Kumasi Highway has been demolished by the Ga North Environmental Health and Sanitation Department, ending days of heated public debate over who was actually behind the project.

Ga North demolishes a controversial toilet facility under the Pokuase Interchange, ending debates over ownership and raising safety concerns from residents. Image credit: Adomonline/Facebook

Source: UGC

The demolition came after reports circulated that a private individual, rather than a government body, was responsible for erecting the toilet facility at one of Accra's busiest interchange points.

The claims triggered widespread scrutiny and speculation about the legitimacy of the construction.

Pokuase toilet facility: MCE's defence falls short

Before the demolition began, Ga North Municipal Chief Executive Akwetey Agbo had pushed back firmly against the allegations.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews, Mr Agbo denied that any private person was driving the project, describing it as an assembly-led initiative.

He argued the facility was designed to bring order to transport activities in the area and create a more structured setting for both operators and commuters.

Despite those assurances, the demolition proceeded, raising questions about the assembly's position and the sequence of decisions that led to the facility's removal.

The Facebook video below shows scenes from the demolition of the controversial Pokuase Interchange toilet facility.

Pokuase toilet facility: Residents had raised concerns

Even before the controversy over ownership erupted, residents living near the Pokuase Interchange had grown frustrated with the state of the unfinished structure.

Many described the site as a nuisance, pointing to overgrown vegetation around the facility and safety hazards in the surrounding area.

Reports of vehicles falling into the zone added urgency to their concerns, with locals calling for action to address the abandoned and poorly managed site.

The demolition brings an end to a project that, regardless of its origins, failed to gain community confidence and ultimately became a source of anxiety rather than the sanitation solution it was presented to be.

A video of Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah’s multi-million Pokuase mansion surfaces online. Image credit: Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, bwcphiladelphiaupdates

Source: TikTok

Adom Kyei-Duah’s multi-million Pokuase mansion surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah’s multi-million mansion at Pokuase in Accra surfaced online and has quickly become a major talking point on social media.

Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah is the founder and General Overseer of the Believers Worship Centre (BWC), sometimes called Second Chance Church or the Philadelphia Movement.

In the video, the house appears massive and well built, with a modern design that immediately stands out.

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Source: YEN.com.gh