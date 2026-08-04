A viral video surfaced in which a man claiming to be an STC driver alleged that only 10 passengers survived the Birimso Bridge crash

STC confirmed the multi-vehicle accident on the N6 Highway claimed three lives, but stressed none were passengers aboard its bus

The company's Deputy Managing Director spoke to Citi News to address the false claims circulating about the incident

The State Transport Company (STC) has denied claims that passengers aboard its bus died in a road crash at Birimso Bridge on the N6 Highway near Bonsu Junction in the Eastern Region, describing a widely shared video making such allegations as false and misleading.

The company's response came after a video circulated online in which a man, identifying himself as an STC driver, claimed that only 10 passengers survived the accident.

The State Transport Company (STC) refutes claims that passengers aboard its bus died in a road crash at Birimso Bridge. Credit: Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Facebook

STC moved swiftly to counter the narrative, insisting that all passengers on its bus had been accounted for.

The accident involved four vehicles — an STC bus, a fuel tanker, a Mitsubishi pick-up and a Kia Sorento — and resulted in three fatalities.

STC, however, maintained that none of the deaths was linked to passengers travelling on its bus. Some passengers did sustain minor injuries and received hospital treatment.

Speaking to Citi News on Tuesday, 4 August, Deputy Managing Director in charge of Finance and Administration, Nuru Hamidan, confirmed that all 31 passengers aboard the STC bus were safe and had been traced.

"I am happy to say that none of the STC passengers died. All of them were safe, although some sustained bruises and were taken to the hospital. We dispatched two buses to transport passengers who wished to continue their journey to Kumasi after they had been discharged. 31 passengers boarded the buses, and we have accounted for all 31 passengers," he said.

Urges Public to Ignore Unverified Claims

Hamidan used the occasion to reassure the travelling public about the company's safety record, citing the experience and professionalism of STC drivers as central to its operations.

He called on Ghanaians to disregard unverified information surrounding the crash and to rely only on official communications from the company.

He added that STC remains committed to the highest standards of safety, reliability and passenger comfort, and that the company's response to the incident — including the swift deployment of replacement buses — reflected that commitment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh