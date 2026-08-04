The District Court at Asofan has ordered the public identification of a man wanted on charges of unlawful entry and unauthorised interference with an electronic record

Magistrate Jehoshaphat A. Nyarko issued the order on July 6, 2026, following a request by the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Isaac Abaogye

A warrant for the arrest of accused Mark Benyin of Kwabenya was issued as far back as May 21, 2026, under Section 73 of the relevant laws

The District Court at Asofan has instructed that the identity of a wanted man be made public through newspapers and television to assist police in tracking him down.

The order was made on Monday, July 6, 2026, by Magistrate Jehoshaphat A. Nyarko, acting on a request from the prosecution.

There is a warrant for the arrest of Mark Benyin of Kwabenya

Source: Facebook

Chief Inspector Isaac Abaogye led the prosecution's application before the court.

YEN.com.gh checks indicated that the suspect is in Germany, per videos shared on his Facebook page.

The accused, Mark Benyin of Kwarenya, faces two charges: unlawful entry and unauthorised interference with an electronic record.

Court documents confirm both counts but do not detail the specific circumstances of the alleged offences, including the location of the unlawful entry or the nature of the electronic record said to have been tampered with.

The court directed that Benyin's identity be circulated in the daily newspapers and, where possible, broadcast on television, citing the need to aid law enforcement in locating him.

Arrest Warrant Issued Since May

A warrant for Benyin's arrest had already been issued by the court on May 21, 2026, under Section 73 of the relevant laws.

The warrant commands the Superintendent of Police and all officers within the court's jurisdiction to apprehend Benyin and bring him before the court at Asofan.

The decision to escalate the matter by ordering public notification suggests the accused has not yet been located since the warrant was first issued.

Members of the public have been urged to provide any information that could assist police in securing the arrest of Mark Benyin.

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Source: YEN.com.gh