Nigerian comedian Mazi Okeke broke down in tears on Monday, August 3, 2026, confessing his fiancée had been unfaithful to him

The close colleague of comedian Sabinus revealed he paid her university fees, opened a shop for her, and built a house for her parents

Mazi Okeke, also known as Prince DSTN, said he would share more details the following day, but no follow-up video had surfaced as of publication

Nigerian comedian Mazi Okeke, a close colleague of popular comedian Sabinus, has broken down in an emotional confession after revealing that his fiancée cheated on him despite the huge financial sacrifices he made for her.

Nigerian comedian Mazi Okeke breaks down over his fiancée's infidelity, disclosing emotional sacrifices made. Image credit: Sabinus/Okeke.

Source: Instagram

Okeke and Sabinus are known for their close working relationship, having previously featured together in a viral bottle-flip challenge that saw Sabinus part with about ₦1 million after losing a bet to Okeke.

The comedian, however, has now found himself at the centre of a very different kind of story, one that has little to do with comedy and everything to do with heartbreak.

Mazi Okeke breaks down over fiancée's betrayal

Okeke filmed a tearful, visibly distressed video on Monday, August 3, 2026, revealing that his fiancée had been unfaithful to him.

He said he does not normally share his private life online but felt compelled to speak because of the pain he was going through.

Speaking on the extent of his sacrifices, he said:

"I invested my life, my money on this girl. How stupid I was. Because I believed."

He went on to detail exactly how much he had spent on her before the relationship fell apart, adding:

"I paid her school fees from 200 level through her final year, opened a shop for her, and even built a house for her parents."

Okeke hinted he had more to share but was too emotional to fully open up in the moment, promising to share further details the following day.

The X video in which Okeke confesses to investing heavily in his fiancée is shown below.

Fans react to Mazi Okeke's story

His confession quickly caught fire online, drawing thousands of reactions from social media users weighing in on the situation.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

@nuh_Ikedi wrote:

"No matter what you do for a woman, if she wants to cheat on you, she go cheat on you. Gehgeh keep saying it and we all think he doesn't know what he is saying. Stop investing in a woman who doesn't invest in you."

@monalisa_julie said:

"Have you tried to think about why she cheated, let's not just blame her yet."

@Mohammedofori1 indicated:

"Indeed you've have been very stupid my brother but I don't blame you because you were swimming in love but you know just get yourself together and trust me everything will be fine. Everyday life goes on."

Aj commented:

"Thank God that you've learned practically. You got it now. However they are very special being. Let me tell you again what women don't want, is weak man. Put her in places that is Culturally right then you become a man of honor to her."

Jboy Akinlaja exclaimed:

"Did you build a house for your parents? You go dey impress woman!!! You will learn in the hard way"

stephen kurah added:

"This is one sin I cannot forgive my woman. Once a woman cheat on you, know that she'll do it again and again."

Godson Igwe wrote:

"Chai sorry Mazi, take your L and chest it. You will be fine, thankfully you didn't marry her, it would have been the death of you. Oga go thanksgiving"

𝗦𝗖𝗥𝗔𝗔 said:

"A friend, once told me anything you do for woman you do am because say you fit do am for not only her but for others & na God go bless you"

GH man recounts how his wife betrayed him

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, a Ghanaian man named Adam, living in Hamburg, Germany, shared how he became homeless after being betrayed by his wife.

According to Adam, he invested approximately $5,000 and even sold his house to raise funds to bring his wife abroad, only for her to divorce him afterwards.

His account came against the backdrop of Ghanaian celebrity Afua Asantewaa's own separation announcement, which had triggered widespread public discussion around similar betrayals.

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Source: YEN.com.gh