Gomez, husband of the late Belgium-based Ghanaian TikTok personality Sexxy Vida, broke his silence following her passing on Tuesday, August 11, 2026

The grieving widower shared a heartfelt tribute video on TikTok, set to Whitney Houston's 'I Look to You', honouring his late wife

Gomez's post drew an outpouring of condolences from followers who expressed disbelief and sympathy over Sexxy Vida's sudden demise

Ghanaian TikTok personality Gomez Godson has mourned the passing of his wife, the Belgium-based content creator known as Sexxy Vida, who died on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

Sexxy Vida's husband Gomez mourns his late wife in an emotional TikTok post after her demise. Photo source: @gomez_godson, @gossips24tv

Source: TikTok

In a deeply emotional TikTok post shared on his official account, set to Whitney Houston's soulful ballad "I Look to You", Gomez paid tribute to the woman he called his "wifey" just hours after her death.

Gomez's farewell to late wife Sexxy Vida

Writing directly to his late wife, Gomez acknowledged the profound impact she had on his life.

"You left me with a whole lot of memories, girl," he wrote in the post. I know you came to fulfil your mission on planet Earth. May your soul rest in grace."

The emotional video, filmed a few days ago during a TikTok Live session from Belgium, where the couple had been based, quickly spread across social media, drawing thousands of viewers who had followed both Gomez and Sexxy Vida as a couple on the platform.

TikToker Sexxy Vida's untimely demise

Popular Belgium-based Ghanaian TikTok personality Sexxy Vida passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

Some reports indicated that the controversial social media personality slumped at her workplace before being rushed to the hospital, where she died.

However, the late Sexxy Vida's family and management have yet to release an official public statement to confirm the exact cause of her demise.

She was reportedly pregnant and expecting her 10th child with her husband Gomez before her untimely demise.

The late Sexxy Vida was last seen on a TikTok live session with her husband on Sunday, August 9, 2026, where they officially announced the pregnancy to their loved ones and friends.

Condolences pour in for TikToker Sexxy Vida

Gomez's post triggered an immediate wave of grief and support from followers and fellow content creators who were left stunned by the news of Sexxy Vida's passing.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

BeautyQueen Naana Osei said:

"Aww, may God strengthen you and the kids. Sending you hugs."

Shishiishi wrote:

"This is hard to believe…. My condolences."

Sticker commented:

"Aww, bro, I have been reaching you since ….my deepest condolences 💐…stay strong my bro. You were having fun yesterday and she is no more what a world 😭."

Sexxy Vida's hospital photo before death surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the image of TikToker Sexxy Vida lying in a hospital bed, connected to life-support equipment, which emerged amid reports of her death.

The photograph, capturing her final moments, ignited a wave of grief across social media, forcing many fans to confront the tragic loss of a beloved content creator.

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Source: YEN.com.gh