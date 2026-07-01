A Nigerian national wanted by international law enforcement agencies was apprehended in Ghana over alleged transnational cybercrimes

The operation involved the Cyber Security Authority, the Ghana Police Service, and international security partners, including the FBI

The suspect allegedly engaged in transnational cyber-enabled financial crimes that involved compromised bank cards from the United States

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A major intelligence-led cybercrime investigation in Ghana has resulted in the arrest and prosecution of a Nigerian national wanted by INTERPOL and the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The Christian Tetteh Yohuno-led Ghana Police Service arrest a Nigerian national wanted by INTERPOL and the US FBI. Image credit: Ghana The Motherland, GPS/FB, ncregister

Source: UGC

The suspect was apprehended following an operation targeting transnational financial crimes.

The update was shared in an official report on Facebook by Accra-based radio station Citi 97.3 FM on June 30, 2026.

According to the report, the joint operation was carried out by Ghana's Cyber Security Authority (CSA) and the Ghana Police Service.

The international security operation targeted organised networks dealing in cyber-enabled financial fraud across borders. The suspect had been on the radar of international agencies for his alleged involvement in the compromise of financial data.

The official report from the security agencies stated that the suspect was involved in: "transnational cyber-enabled financial crimes involving compromised U.S. bank cards."

Ghanaians react to arrest of Nigerian suspect

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the Citi 97.3 FM post below:

Akrong Brandford said:

"Please don’t release him to them ooooo. We have to swap him for Ken Ofori."

Ekow Korsah wrote:

"Where’s the Asante Akyem MP? Is he still on his business trip? How long is he gonna be away from parliament?"

Dee Brown stated:

"No way, FBI.WE also have a very big fish in your country to bring to Ghana. Ken...."

Yaw Wreak Owusu commented:

"9ja can never carry last. For where? 😁."

Adu Dominic added:

"The country again???"

The Facebook post below provides more details on the Nigerian national arrested in Ghana following an INTERPOL and US FBI manhunt.

Black Sherif's former manager arrested

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian music superstar Black Sherif was hit with some concerning news after his former manager was reportedly arrested by the Ghana Police Service.

On Thursday, June 11, 2026, reports emerged that Shadrach Owusu, popularly known as Snap C, had been picked up by authorities over an alleged fraud deal.

Twitter page CDR Africa broke the news, alleging that the businessman had been involved in a fraudulent $1m land and construction deal.

Source: YEN.com.gh