Chinese nationals arrived at the Adamus Resources mining concession in Ellembelle within 24 hours of the government's license revocation

Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah upheld the revocation of Adamus Resources' mining leases

Adamus Resources rejected the revocation as unlawful and vowed to challenge it, calling the allegations against the company deliberately manufactured

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Chinese nationals believed to be investors have entered the Adamus Resources Limited mining concession at Salman in the Ellembelle District, arriving within 24 hours of the government confirming its decision to revoke the company's mining lease.

According to Citi News, the individuals signed in at the site on August 12 as officials of the World Gold Council.

Chinese nationals arrive at the Adamus Resources mining concession in Ellembelle. Credit: koiguo

Source: Getty Images

Their arrival followed the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, announcing that the Minerals Commission would take over administrative control of the mine with immediate effect.

Whether the individuals hold any official authorisation to access or operate within the concession remains unclear.

The minister announced during a working visit to the Adamus mine, having received the findings of a Ministerial Review Committee formed after the company appealed the initial revocation.

The committee reviewed concerns raised by Adamus and affirmed the majority of breaches identified in an earlier operational assessment.

"Following the report of the Minerals Commission to the Chief Inspector of Mines, and with recommendations of the great violation of the Mining Act and mining regulations. A recommendation for revocation of some mining leases was made.

The Ministry agreed with them; there was a petition, and we formed the ministerial review committee. That work has come to an end. As a Minister, I have concluded to uphold the revocation. What that means is that the Minerals Commission should, with immediate effect, take administrative control of this Mine," Mr Buah said.

Adamus Calls Revocation Unlawful

Adamus Resources responded sharply to the government's decision, describing it as a breach of procedures set out under the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).

The company said it received the outcome with "shock and disappointment" and dismissed the grounds cited for the revocation as baseless.

"The effort by the Minister to strip Adamus Resources Limited of its mineral rights was without regard to any of the statutory procedures laid down in the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703)," the company stated. It further characterised the allegations as "unfounded, contrived and deliberately manufactured," arguing they were designed to "strongarm" the company into surrendering its mineral rights.

Adamus also accused the minister of abusing his powers, saying: "The company has duly noted the abuse of power wrapped in the absolute disregard of law in the process leading to the contemptible revocation of its leases."

The company confirmed it intends to pursue legal action and said it would disclose further details shortly. "The good people of Ghana will be apprised of the cogent steps the company is taking to shred this baseless revocation in the coming days," its statement read.

The appearance of the alleged Chinese investors at the concession so soon after the government's announcement is set to intensify scrutiny over the future of the site, particularly given Adamus Resources' stated intention to contest the revocation through the courts.

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Source: YEN.com.gh