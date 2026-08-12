Juliana Bubune Titiati-Tsikata, a former Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) runner-up, sadly passed away on August 12, 2026

The late beauty queen, who represented the Volta Region on the show, was a beloved figure known for her resilience in her battle against lymphoma cancer

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the life, career, and biography of the late 2013 Ghana's Most Beautiful runner-up, Juliana Bubune Titiati-Tsikata

Juliana Bubune Titiati-Tsikata, widely known simply as Bubune, who represented the Volta Region on TV3's Ghana Most Beautiful (GMB) in 2013, has reportedly died.

Background details of the late 2013 Ghana's Most Beautiful first runner-up, Juliana Bubune Titiati-Tsikata, emerges after her demise. Photo source: Juliana Bubune Titiati

Source: Facebook

News of the demise of 2013 GMB's first runner-up broke on social media on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

She was also known for her strength and courage in her battle with lymphoma cancer.

The exact circumstances leading to Bubune's untimely demise remain unknown. However, some reports indicate that the late former beauty pageant contestant was receiving intensive medical care before her passing.

Her passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans and followers who remembered her warmth and the cultural pride she carried throughout her pageant journey.

The Facebook post announcing the demise of Juliana Bubune Titiati-Tsikata is below:

All about late Juliana Bubune Titiati-Tsikata

Although her official date of birth is unknown, the late Juliana Bubune Titiati-Tsikata was a native of Sogakope, the capital of South Tongu District, in the Volta Region of Ghana.

She completed her secondary education at the Sogakope Senior High School before earning a degree from the Presbyterian University College in Abetifi-Kwahu, Eastern Region of Ghana.

In 2013, she gained national recognition by competing in the seventh edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB).

Bubune's participation in the flagship cultural pageant that celebrates Ghanaian heritage and womanhood made her a celebrated figure in the Volta Region.

During her time on the pageant show, she captured the hearts of many Ghanaians with her confidence and extraordinary performances, eventually reaching the finals and emerging as the first runner-up behind the winner Lawrencia Ayapoka Anafo from the Upper East Region.

Finishing as First Runner-Up in the 2013 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful cemented her place among the memorable faces in its history.

The late Bubune was married to her husband, with whom she shared children.

After her stint in beauty pageantry, she built a quiet but purposeful life away from the cameras.

She settled in Accra, where she worked as a businesswoman, while also embracing her roles as a wife and mother.

Years after her exploits in Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, she was diagnosed with Lymphoma, a form of cancer that begins in infection-fighting white blood cells, the lymphocytes of the lymphatic system.

Throughout her battle with cancer, she received massive financial support from renowned Ghanaian business mogul and brother of President John Dramani Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama, and Stanbic Bank Ghana for her treatment.

In several interviews a few years ago, she announced that she had survived the cancer and opened up about her long battle with the health problem that plagued her life for many years.

The TikTok video of Juliana Bunbune Titiati-Tsikata performing at the 2013 GMB is below:

Bubune speaks about son's demise in video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared details about Bubune Titiati-Tsikata's emotional journey following her battle with cancer and the heart-wrenching loss of her son.

Her powerful testimony, where she discussed her struggle to maintain faith and the pivotal role her family played during her treatment, resonated deeply with those who have faced similar challenges.

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Source: YEN.com.gh