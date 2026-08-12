Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued the afternoon weather forecast for Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Thunderstorms with rain are expected over transition and northern sectors, including Tamale and Kete Krachi

GMet has also warned of rough sea conditions, urging caution among fishermen and coastal communities

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its afternoon weather forecast for Wednesday, August 12, 2026, warning of thunderstorms and rain across several parts of the country, particularly the transition and northern zones.

GMet indicated that most parts of Ghana will experience predominantly cloudy conditions with brief spells of sunshine during the afternoon.

The GMet releases the full list of areas to experience rain and thunderstorm this afternoon, August 12, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Coastal and middle belt areas may see slight to moderate rainfall, while the transition and northern zones face a higher likelihood of thunderstorms stretching from the afternoon into the evening hours.

Temperatures are expected to remain relatively cool through the night and into the early morning.

Southern Ghana weather outlook

Across the south, variably cloudy conditions are forecast for Aflao, Anloga, Accra, Kasoa, Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, and Ho.

Koforidua and Kwahu Tafo are likely to receive rain, while Akim Oda and Kumasi are expected to remain mostly cloudy.

Obuasi, Tarkwa, and Sefwi Bekwai have been flagged for rain during the afternoon.

Thunderstorms forecast for northern zones

In the forest and transition belt, Kete Krachi and Atebubu are set to experience thunderstorms accompanied by rain. Ejura, Kintampo, Techiman, and Sampa are forecast to see variably cloudy skies, while Goaso and Sunyani may receive slight rain.

Further north, Tamale is under a thunderstorm warning, while Bole, Damongo, Bolgatanga, Nalerigu, Wa, and Jirapa are expected to remain mostly cloudy.

Yendi is forecast to see variably cloudy conditions.

GMet separately flagged the state of the sea as rough, advising fishing communities and those with maritime activities to exercise heightened caution.

Motorists across the country have also been urged to drive carefully in light of the wet conditions expected in several areas.

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG announces 6-hour power outage today

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had scheduled an emergency power outage in parts of the Tema Region on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

The outage was scheduled to run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. as ECG carried out emergency maintenance works in the area.

Several communities, including Community 19, Corpus Christi SHS and Abattoir, were among the areas affected by the power interruption.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh